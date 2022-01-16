How to download Team Fight Tactics and requirements for Android and iOS

We show you step by step how to download TFT on mobile and the necessary requirements to run the game without problems. It’s free!

Have you asked yourself how to download TFT on Android and iOS? Do not worry! Right now you will know how to do it for free and the requirements you need to play from your mobile.

In Team Fight Tactics, players will assemble an army made up of their favorite League of Legends champions to take on rivals from around the world in a battle for survival and first place.

Now, if you want to be the winner of every game in TFT, you will not only need a computer, since you can also play using your Android or iOS mobile device. then you can see how to download it and mobile requirements.

TFT: how to download and requirements to play on Android and iOS

Team Fight Tactics would make the leap to mobile platforms and officially become the first Riot Games video game for mobile devices (for both Android and iOS).

And it is that this video game has managed to win over fans of the franchise and has now become a completely separate title of great popularity that everyone wants to play and that we can do from anywhere as it is available for mobile devices.

Requirements to play in Team Fight Tactics on Android and iOS

RiotGames always looking for anyone to enjoy their video game, for this reason, they have tried to make TFT available for the largest number of mobile devices. However, there are still some minimum requirements to play in Team Fight Tactics that you must meet in order to run the application satisfactorily.

Requirements for Android devices

Own a device with 2GB or more of RAM .

. Operating system Android Nougat or higher.

or higher. OpenGL 3.0 or higher.

or higher. operating system 64 bit.

Requirements for iOS devices

The video game application is compatible with iPhone 6S and models that follow. This is the only requirement that you must meet in order to enjoy TFT on devices that have the Apple operating system.

How to download TFT on Android devices?

For download Team Fight Tactics on your Android mobile device all you have to do is find, download and install the game from the virtual store of Google applications: Google Play Store.

Once the application is downloaded and installed on your device, you will be able to enjoy the video game, but first, you must download a initial update (approximately 500MB), after this you can finally play TFT solo or with your friends.

How to download TFT on iOS devices?

If you have a mobile device whose operating system is from Apple: iOS, don’t worry. The download and install TFT in this class of devices it is even easier and simpler than Android. For download tft on ios it is necessary to have an iPhone 6S (or higher) and go to the official Apple store: app store. Then search the magnifying glass for the game and download it for free.

As in the Android operating system, before playing you must download a 500GB update, which once installed will allow you to start playing.

3 reasons to play Team Fight Tactics on mobile

Besides being much more comfortable, there are a few reasons to play Team Fight Tactics directly from the mobile, some of these are:

An exclusive tutorial for new players (available only in the TFT mobile version)

Multi-platform support (being able to play from PC and/or mobile devices without losing progress)

Play from anywhere you are with your mobile device.

And all this without mentioning that from your mobile device you will be able to access all the functions, that is, all the content available for desktop (PC) players.

