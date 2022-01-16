How to fix brightness issues on iPhone screen

The system has a function to adjust the brightness automatically by default.

The operating system iOS of iPhone It has a lot of features that help to considerably improve the user experience. Some of these features are enabled by default, but they are not always to the taste of each user.

One of these functions is the so-called “automatic brightness” of the screen. This function is responsible for automatically adjusting the brightness of your iPhone screen thanks to the ambient light sensors that smartphones have built-in.

The automatic screen brightness of the iPhone is reduced when there is little light and increases when there is too much light. The feature greatly reduces the iPhone’s power consumption but can be a bit annoying for some users who want to change the screen brightness manually. Therefore, from iPadízate we are going to guide you through a tutorial to deactivate this function that is enabled by default.

How to have a magnifying glass on the iPhone to zoom in on an area of ​​the screen

How to disable the automatic screen brightness function on your iPhone with iOS 15

If you prefer to manually control the brightness of your iPhone screen and/or are uncomfortable with the brightness automatically changing while you use your phone, we help you disable this option.

Unfortunately, Apple removed it from where it logically should be. Formerly this function could be activated and deactivated from Settings > Display and brightness, where other similar functions are found, such as True Tone, now no longer.

But don’t worry, we are going to explain step by step and in great detail how you can deactivate the automatic brightness of the screen.

Follow these steps to disable this feature in iOS 15:

one. Open Settings.

two. Then go to the Accessibility section.

3. The next thing you want to do is access Display and Text Size.

Four. In this section of the accessibility of your iPhone you will find functions related to text formatting, contrast, outlines and transparencies. Scroll down to the bottom and you’ll find the “Auto Brightness” feature.

5. Turn off “Auto Brightness” if you want to manually adjust the brightness of your iPhone’s screen.

What is not a computer? 5 Cool iPad Multitasking Tricks

We do not know why the company with the bitten apple logo has chosen to remove the function from the Brightness and screen section to take it to this Accessibility section, it does not seem to make much sense.

Personally, I prefer to be able to adjust the screen brightness myself instead of having the operating system take care of it, and in fact, I tend to pay close attention to this feature. On occasions when the ambient light varies drastically – such as on a cloudy day or in a nightclub where the lights are constantly changing – automatically adjusting the brightness of the screen can be a bit inconvenient.

How to adjust screen brightness manually

In the event that you prefer to manually configure the brightness of your iPhone’s screen and you don’t know how to do it, we explain what steps you must follow to do it in iOS 15.

There are two methods to change the screen brightness on iPhone devices. We start with the first of them, which is the simplest and most effective.

Method 1:

one. Swipe down from the top right corner of your iPhone screen to activate Control Center.

two. Then keep your finger pressed on the elongated button with the Sun icon and raise it to increase the brightness of the screen or lower it to decrease it.

Method 2:

one. Access the Settings app.

two. Then enter the “Display and brightness” section.

3. Slide the sidebar to the left to decrease screen brightness or to the right to increase it.

Unbelievable but true: You can FaceTime from your TV with an Xbox but not with an Apple TV

This is everything you need to know about your iPhone’s screen brightness feature. Remember that the higher the brightness, the more power consumption it will have. It is one of the most battery consuming features. We hope it has been helpful to you!

Related topics: tutorials

Subscribe to Disney+ for only €8.99! to subscribe

3 months of Amazon Audible FREE! Access over 90,000 original audiobooks and podcasts get them here