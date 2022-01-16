How to program your mobile to notify you when it has finished charging and take care of its battery

Many times we do not know how long it takes to recharge the smartphone. Today we show you the steps you must follow so that your mobile notifies you when its charge is complete, being able to save electricity and take care of the battery of your mobile.

Despite the fact that today’s smartphones already have systems to take care of the batteries and make sure that they do not suffer when they are fully recharged, It may be interesting to have this function activated to have the phone plugged in for as little time as possible.

How to program the mobile so that it warns when it completes its load





These types of options are not usually included by the different manufacturers per se, but we must configure it manually. To do this, we must make use of a tool that you can download for free called “Automate“. This is responsible for automating processes on your mobile, very similar to IFTTT.

Once the app is downloaded, you must follow these steps:

Click on the button “+” located at the bottom.

located at the bottom. Then select the section “ Battery Level “.

“. In section “ Minimum level “You must enter the percentage at which you want to be notified. In this case we will put 100 if we want it to notify us when it is 100% or 80% if we want to take care of our battery. Select the button “ Save “.

“You must enter the percentage at which you want to be notified. if we want to take care of our battery. Select the button “ “. Then, you must click on the button “ And it is ” which sits just below the battery level on the main schematic.

” which sits just below the battery level on the main schematic. Now you should choose the option “ speak ” and put the phrase that we want to sound when it reaches 100% and click on “ Save “. Remember to have the mobile on sound for this to work.

” and put the phrase that we want to sound when it reaches 100% and click on “ “. Remember to have the mobile on sound for this to work. Once the scheme is complete, you just have to start it. To do this you must save the “Flow” which is what the app calls automations and name them whatever you want.





Beyond having the mobile on sound, the downside of this app is that to work the smartphone must be unlockedAlthough if you have a smart watch, you can always activate the trusted devices so that when you are nearby, it is fully accessible and This way, it will notify you when your mobile completes the charge up to the percentage that you have decided.

Lithium batteries when they degrade the most is in the efforts from 0 to 20% and from 80 to 100%, so If you want the battery to last as long as possible, you should always keep it between 20 and 80%.