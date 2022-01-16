Slack offers many possibilities for business communication. Do you know how to find a conversation?

choose a good one communication tool within the business environment can be solved with Slack. It is a system with which you can create channels and conversation threads that integrate an entire team or some specific users. It also allows the possibility of sending direct messages between users, as well as using applications such as Dropbox or Google Drive. It is a very convenient proposal to provide professionalism to your work environment.

Although you quickly get used to using it, sometimes it is complex find some conversation within the application. To prevent you from wasting time and to make the search much more direct, we have prepared this guide so that you can go directly to what interests you.

What is Slack and why you should use it in your business

Slack, a way to communicate

Communication within Slack works in two ways, channels and direct messages. Making a fairly simple analogy, we could equate the Slack channel to a WhatsApp or Telegram group. In it, everyone can participate and you can quote a specific user to address him. You also have the possibility of using the direct message, in which a private communication is established with the user you want.

How to search for a specific conversation in Slack

If the channel you are in is very large, finding a specific conversation can be overwhelming, especially if you are not used to using Slack. However, simplicity is one of the characteristics of this application.

On the other hand, if you want to find a specific conversation, you have a search box at the top of the application for computers. There you can enter a keyword or the name of one of the users of the specific channel. Search returns results very quickly, so you can go straight to what interests you.

You may work with several channels at the same time, you will know that it is the one that allows the creation of all those you want, even being able to make them private for the rest of the users. Finding a specific conversation in Slack is not much of a mystery either, since everything is resolved in the upper search box.

Although Slack is not a preferred option within certain areas, it is taking on an important specific weight. In the first place, because it has a clear orientation towards the world of work environments. Slack is not an application that you will preferentially use to talk to your friends, but rather one that enables effective communication with both your employees and your co-workers.

Using systems like WhatsApp is not highly recommended, since privacy is not one of its strengths. The use of Slack must be one of those proposals as interesting as Microsoft Teams. Part of similar concepts, although with a different interface.

But if you currently continue to use WhatsApp as a means of communication with your employees, the most sensible thing is to abandon it. The same happens with email, which should be used for very specific things. To have day-to-day conversations, there is no doubt that Slack is one of the most interesting proposals that you have in the Google Play Store.

If you are one of those who spend many hours in front of your computer screen, You can access Slack through your web browser or the app available on both Windows and Mac. the synchronization between your computer and your mobile devices is done in Slack in a perfect way, which is much appreciated.

Searching for a specific conversation in Slack is not problematic at all, since the application itself is very intuitive and provides the necessary mechanisms so that doing so does not entail any inconvenience.

