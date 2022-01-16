How to send anonymous messages on WhatsApp with a hidden number

As we have said before, we cannot send anonymous messages, but there are a series of tricks that allow you to improve anonymity when having conversations with other users in the application. For example, send messages without adding the contact to the phonebook. It is useful in case you have contacted someone to buy or sell something, for example, or in the case of dating applications where you want to contact a person but without finishing adding them to the agenda.

In the best practices we find the following: “Contact known contacts : You should only send messages to people who have contacted you before or have asked you to contact them through WhatsApp. It’s best to give contacts your phone number so they can message you first.” In addition, another of the key rules of WhatsApp is the following: “Ask for permission and respect limits: Before adding contacts to a group, you must ask them for permission. If you add someone to a group and they leave the group, respect their decision.” Therefore, we must bear in mind that using WhatsApp to play pranks or to write to strangers taking advantage of anonymity is a bad idea because in the best case the app will suspend you but in the worst case you may even be fined or taken to jail. the courts for telephone harassment.

The first that we must take into account is that WhatsApp It has a responsible use guide that tells us what we can do and what we shouldn’t do if we don’t want to be banned or have our account suspended forever.

It’s completely legal and it will be the same as if we have it added to our mobile phone but without having it in the agenda. But it will see your number and it is not anonymous. The only thing we can do is hide our personal data such as name, photo, etc. Once we are clear about what it is and how it works, doing it is very simple. We can do it from the computer or from the mobile phone using the browser and it is compatible with any device: Android, iPhone, desktop version of the messaging app, WhatsApp Web… We simply have to follow two steps:

We open the browser on the device that interests us

Let’s go to the URL https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=PPNNNNNNNNN

In the previous URL we will see PPNNNNNNNNN and it will be these letters that we must change to the country code and the telephone number that we are going to use. That is, the letters PP must be changed to the country code, which in Spain would be 34. And the N we change them by the number in question of the person. The URL would end up with something similar to: https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=34600000000

When we already have the URL ready we just have to paste it in the browser and it will ask us if we want to open the page in WhatsApp. Whether on WhatsApp Web if it is from the computer or in the desktop version, but also in the official WhatsApp app on Android or iOS if we are doing it from the mobile phone.

This will allow us to send a message to someone that we have not added but, as we said before, you cannot be anonymous and your number will always appear when that person is contacted and accesses your profile in the messaging app.

Send messages with a virtual number

The best way to send anonymous messages is to use a virtual number. It is not anonymous because every WhatsApp app or chat must be linked to a phone, but this will allow us to have a number that is not our own, It is not the one we have contracted with our operator and our SIM card.

When we create a WhatsApp account We receive an SMS with a code that is the one we must use to verify the corresponding profile. In this case, the number is real through a web page and we have the possibility of using it for a few hours for free. This allows us to access the WhatsApp verification code and activate the account. It is not comfortable or viable in the long term, but it does allow us to open an account for a few days or a few hours, depending on the service.

One of the most interesting websites or applications to have a virtual number is Hushed. It is paid, but you can use it for three days free of charge, you have three free trial days and it allows us to obtain a series of digits that we will use the same as a conventional number. We must choose the country from which we want the phone, we choose the numbering of all the available ones and we make our WhatsApp account. Following the process of the previous section we can talk to someone without seeing our real number, seeing this virtual one.

Another website that fulfills this function is Twilio, where we can have free and private phones to use for a while. We can’t use them to call but yes to receive SMS, so it will allow us to temporarily activate the WhatsApp account if you want to send an anonymous message (remember to respect the rules and not use it to threaten or harass) and you want to do it with a virtual number.

Use specialized applications?

The use of specialized applications for WhatsApp is not recommended and is usually one of the reasons for the application to be banned. They could suspend us from using the app from that mobile phone. But if you want to send anonymous messages on WhatsApp, it’s one of the few options you have if you want it to work, so they don’t really know who you are.

There are many that will promise you exclusive features and they are a scam. But one of the most popular is use Wassapme, an app previously called Wassapea and that has precisely that intention: to send messages to people that we need to contact for something specific and that we don’t want to be bothered after that message. For example, if you are going to rent an apartment or if you have to meet someone to repair something at home, if you are going to sell something, etc.

You will see that they promise to send messages anonymously but that is not the case, rather what they will do is send messages to people that we do not have on the agenda but then they will be able to contact us without any problem. You can check yourself that the app does not allow you to send anonymous messages (we have tested it) when you fill in the data, but that redirects you to WhatsApp if you have the messaging app installed. Even so, it is an option if we want to speak quickly to people that we do not have added.

The app is easy to use and simply we must install it on the mobile phone and we will see two sections: a section to enter the phone number you want to write to and a section to write the corresponding message. Once sent, they can reply to us, etc.

There are many applications that will promise you send anonymous messages, but we must be especially careful with these as they can be a risk to our data. Look before you give all the permissions it asks for and be careful about giving access to your chats or your verification code.