Hubieres: “Government trusts its high popularity, but the people will not forgive fuel prices”

The president of the National Transport Federation La Nueva Option (Fenatrano), Juan Hubieres, described as “abusive” the increase in fuel prices and the government’s intentions to dismantle the subsidy.

The carrier assured that the measure should have been contemplated by the government because it is confident in its high popularity in Latin America, “but it forgets that the middle class does not forgive and even more so when their pockets are hit.”

Hubieres explained that, despite the situation, Fenatrano will not increase ticket prices, but that the RD$28 that the government subsidizes in fuels to the transportation sector is already being eliminated with increases every week.

“This is going to make the workers explode, especially the middle class, and it will unify all carriers, even if they have a lot of subsidy or little,” said the unionist.

The former deputy also pointed out that fuels represent in the National Budget between RD$15,000 million to RD$25,000 million per year, which is paid by the middle class, the workers and the other percent the entrepreneurs, and the latter pass it on to the final consumer.

He recalled that in the country there are more than 500,000 workers’ vehicles that use Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), including taxi drivers and public cars, so their operating costs do not withstand a technical analysis for the country.

You would have added that the high prices of hydrocarbons respond to the extra cost that they have, since around RD$43 of LPG does not go to the State, nor to the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Mipymes (MICM), but goes to the pockets of some mafias.

“Gasoline has an extra cost of RD$38 to RD$39 and it’s not government taxes that are very high, no, they are cost overruns. This without mentioning hidden costs”, said the carrier.