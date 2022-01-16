“I have no idea!”, Piojo Herrera does not know Carlos Salcedo’s departure

Jessica Mendez

Monterey, NL / 15.01.2022 22:01:16





Carlos Salcedo made public, on social networks, that before Puebla would be living his last encounter with tigers, but Miguel Herrera, DT of the felines, ensures that there is no change in your situation.

The lice He asserts that the board of directors has not informed him of anything nor has the player told him anything about it, for which he pointed out to the press, he has no idea what is being talked about, since he emphasizes that he did not check the social networks.

“The truth is that no (I don’t know anything about Salcedo), I focused on the game, I was seeing what we stopped doing, I’m not one to see social networks, I concentrate on what we have to do, on the match”.

“I have no idea what they’re talking aboutHonestly, the board is not involved in the locker room, if something happens during the week they will have news, that does not concern me, I am concerned that the team revives, “said the helmsman after the 2-0 defeat with Puebla.

He was questioned if will continue to insist on a foreign central defender, but revealed that the team is complete, although if there is an opportunity to bring a reinforcement, it will be analyzed.

“We will talk about it with the board, we are not closed because we have two places for foreigners; the team is very good, the team is not missing anyone, we did not lose because of that… we did not have a good day,” he stressed.

The louse analysis…

“At the end of the day, he analyzes the goals, a rebound, an own goal, he hits the defense and puts the ball in; the disallowed goal play was very tight, in general we did not have a good day, it was a night to forget, we were not fine , we lacked strength and intensity… a player as accurate as he is Gignac he had the failure of the penalty, we have to rescue what we did not start and forget the bad night, nothing more”, he commented.

