‘I missed the Premier League’; Coutinho after debut with Aston Villa

The Brazilian Philippe Coutinho admitted that he is happy with his return to the premier league, after starring this Saturday in a brilliant debut with Aston-Villa, in the draw at home (2-2) with Man Utd, on the 22nd day.

The team of Steven Gerrard, thirteenth in the Premier, was losing 2-0, when the Aston Villa coach decided to bring on Coutinho, his former partner in the Liverpool.

A few days after arriving on loan from the FC Barcelona, the Brazilian started on the bench and entered the field in the minute 68.

Y Coutinho changed the course of the match, first giving an assist to Jacob Ramsay in the 77th minute, which reduced differences, and then scoring the final tie in the 82nd minute.

It was the dream comeback for CoutinhoFour years after leaving the Liverpool to sign for him Barcelona.

“I missed the Premier League and these types of games. I am very happy to be here with my new teammates,” he said. Coutinho to the Sky Sports network.

“It’s been a good start. we believed in ourselves to the end and we didn’t lose,” he added.

Asked if he was nervous before the debut with Aston-Villa, Coutinho he admitted yes. “A bit, I do not speak english very wellI’d rather be on the ground than talking all the time,” he said.

“I’m happy. It was the first match and I want to work hard to progress and be in my best shape“, he explained.

Coutinho could not succeed in Barcelona and he was also on loan for the 2019-2020 season at Bayern Munich.

The Brazilian did not want to expand on the causes of don’t shine in his period in Barcelona.

“There were ups and downs, but that it’s already past. I’m here and I’m focused on the objectives of the club and the coach. I want to do a good job to help my teammates and the club”, explained the Brazilian.

The technician of Aston-Villa, Steven Gerrard, played with Coutinho at Liverpool and he is convinced that the Brazilian’s career will take on new momentum.

“it was a good debut for him. We have brought a quality footballer,” Gerrard said.