“I see Canelo, but I don’t know who is who anymore”: El Púas…

Ruben “Púas” Olivares he doesn’t watch much current boxing, but he knows that Saul “Canelo” Alvarez He is the best of the moment and he is grateful that they take care of him, sure that only time will give the Guadalajaran the label of idol.

“That’s over time,” replied the spikes in interview with LEFT PUNCH when asked what he needs Cinnamon to be an idol

The spikes He is one of the most idolized boxers in the country: a man from the neighborhood, humble, mischievous and with memorable performances in the ring. He is asked if Cinnamon must finish bleeding and get up from the canvas to convince many who still refuse to recognize it, and olive groves he burst out laughing.

“He does his thing, to box, to fight,” said the considered best bantamweight of all time. “And it’s good that they take care of themselves and they take care of the bastard, it’s good, it’s fine.”

Questioned about the news of Mexican boxing, he highlighted above all the unified champion in super middleweight. In addition to demonstrating his quality in the ring, in the opinion of olive groves, the Cinnamon has a team that takes care of him, something that he himself spikes lacked.

“The guy is fine, he’s doing his thing, isn’t he?” Mentioned the Olive groves. “Also, he has a team that doesn’t steal it. That is very important, they take care of it, they are aware of everything. One had to be careful that the bastards didn’t steal from us.”

Olivares acknowledges that he does not know who is who in boxing today

Regarding other Mexican champions like Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada, Emmanuel Navarrete, Julio Cesar “Rey” Martinez and others, the Olive groves he replies that he doesn’t watch much boxing these days. Its main reference is Canelo Alvarez.

“There is the Cinnamon”, concluded the Mexican idol. “It’s rare that I watch boxing. I see the CinnamonBut I don’t even know who is who anymore.”

January 14 Ruben Olivares celebrated 75 years of existence. Happy and also worried about the current situation in Mexico and the world, but with ambitious plans to make a book and a series where his life is portrayed.