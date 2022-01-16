“I see myself doing this all my life”

“Both my parents and my wife have supported me, influenced me and led me to be the person I am today,” he said.

Dr. José Pérez Yordán, perinatologist.

“I think I still have a long way to go, but I know I found something that I feel so comfortable with that it doesn’t feel like a job, but something that I see myself doing all my life.” So he answered Perinatologist José Pérez Yordán when asked if he had found his purpose in life.

This natural doctor from San Juan is one of six doctors in Puerto Rico who is in charge of taking care of the well-being of high-risk pregnant women and of diagnosing and managing genetic conditions of the fetus. And although he is aware that his profession can be quite challenging, he is pleased to be able to carry a difficult or complicated pregnancy to a happy term.

“(It is to have) a patient with many medical conditions that maybe are not well controlled, that has many risks during pregnancy or that has had not very good results in previous pregnancies to be able to carry her to a pregnancy in which everything goes well, that is successful, that she can take her baby home and that she has a good result,” described the doctor who practices at the Mennonite Hospital in Caguas.

Dr. Pérez Yordán assures that the support of his family has been fundamental in the face of the challenges of his profession. The care of the baby and the attention to the two patients are key in its management. Pérez Yordán completed studies in obstetrics and gynecology in 2017 at the Medical Sciences Campus of the University of Puerto Rico.

His passion for medicine came to him as a child and out of admiration for a deceased uncle who was a family doctor. “I greatly admired my uncle, who died quite young and was a family doctor. And since I was little I always wanted to be a doctor, help other people, heal people and as I grew older I realized that it really was what caught my attention, what fascinated me and continues to fascinate me every day, “he said. the doctor who is married to an architect with whom he has a one-year-old son.

Your interest in baby development

Perez Yordan In 2017, she completed studies in obstetrics and gynecology at the Medical Sciences Campus of the University of Puerto Rico. He initially selected this specialty because he found it fascinating to watch the development of a human being. “I chose it because it had a little bit of everything. I could follow up, not only during the pregnancy, but throughout the development process of a baby inside a mother. It is something fascinating to see how we are formed, what the complete development of a baby is like. I was very interested in the part of the surgery and the part of caring for pregnant patients and deliveries, “he said.

During his years of studies in obstetrics and gynecology, he discovered that what most caught his attention was the process of the development of the fetus inside the mother and the management of medical complications in a pregnant patient. So he moved to the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, United States to do a subspecialty in maternal-fetal medicine. “That’s about three years of training. One trains what prenatal ultrasound is, diagnosis of genetic conditions, conditions or malformations in the fetus prenatally, invasive procedures for diagnosis and management of different conditions in the fetus”, he explained.

As he explained, one of the biggest challenges within this subspecialty is having to be the bearer of bad news and having to tell a pregnant woman that something is not right with the baby.

“Many times the patient comes to me for an anatomy ultrasound, to see the anatomy of her baby with all the emotion of a pregnancy and one has to tell her, look, your baby is not well or comes with this condition, with this malformation or I understand that she has a genetic condition, different evaluations have to be made… I would say that this is one of the most difficult things about this, talking to the patient that they come with all that emotion of pregnancy and having to give them bad news about something that we found during the study”, recognized the doctor who was awarded as professor or attending of the year during a stay of a year and a half at the Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida.

His influence personally and professionally

On the other hand, he thanks his family and mentors in his profession who have become great influences in life. “Both my parents and my wife have supported me, influenced me and led me to be the person I am today. Professionally, I have had many mentors throughout my career. In the room, for example, was Dr. De la Vega, Dr. Edilberto Martínez.

In the state of New Mexico for the subspecialty there was Dr. Luis Izquierdo who for me was not only an attendant and a mentor, but he became much more than that, a friend and family”, said who enjoys spending time with family and friends after his return to Puerto Rico after spending several years residing in the United States.

Teach others and contribute to the country

Among his short-term plans is to resume teaching other doctors both in the academy and in his office with medical students and contribute more to society.

“I would like to be able to contribute much more to society. Teaching (also) is something that I also like, so I will be much more involved in that. And as opportunities appear, one also takes advantage of them and contributes, doing their bit for the well-being of Puerto Rico, of the island that one loves so much,” he said.