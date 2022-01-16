Idle Siege is the new Gameloft game for Android to conquer castles

Related news

We didn’t know anything about Gameloft until in November one of its star games landed on Netflix, the streaming platform that is now trying it with Android games. Now releases new Android game called Idle Siege with the intention of attracting the general public again with a well-constructed title in the graphic and addictive section; of course, with all that freemium.

Conquer the medieval forts

As a good idle, our work focuses more on to improve the troops with the money that we are obtaining of their victories in combat when they attack the different walls that comprise the fortresses.

Are strengths have different levels and our fighters will have to find ways to try to destroy their walls. In some moments we will have to focus on some towers to help our combatants who, in large numbers, will avoid them and go through the main door of that castle that must be demolished.

At first glance it is a game with a lot of action, since the units will be deployed automatically so that in a few minutes the battlefield will be full of them while the defenders try to stop their advance.

Mine resources in Idle Siege even when you sleep

Being before an idle, this game works interrupted while we’re not even playing it. Our troops will be continuously attacking while also collecting resources so that our evolution is continuous.

In our hand is also the power to try out different formations of fighters so that as we advance we can face castles where their defenses are stronger and they have different strategies so that in the end we end their walls.

We will also have the ability to unlock different heroes such as Robin Hood or Genghis Khan himself, apart from others such as warriors, knights, crusaders, heroes and kings.

Build your camp to be more powerful

Another aspect to take care of in Idle Siege is the camp that allows you to improve the different units that comprise our army.

We will have the possibility to increase the stats for knights, kings and crusaders, as well as allocate resources to speed up battles and sieges.

In other words, we are above all idle in which we will have to learn to manage everything so that we can evolve properly over time and thus not have to use its paid freemium options.

Gameloft Idle Siege it’s a game very well treated graphically that allows us to zoom in to see the action from afar or get closer to a close shot and thus see how our units bring it when they try to destroy the first line of defense.

good turn of Gameloft on Android for another game that you can now download from the Google Play Store, and that will surely bring together many loyal fans to enjoy its select gameplay and all those idle strategy mechanics.

