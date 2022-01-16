Intermittent fasting: what is it and what are the health risks – Health

The dietary patterns of today’s society are increasingly far from the traditional ones. Of those of the diet Mediterranean.

The increase in the supply and consumption of ultra-processed products and sedentary lifestyle, as well as lifestyles marked by high stress, are factors that have contributed to it.

Do not forget that our body has its own biological rhythm. That is, as individuals, we are programmed to lead specific lifestyles and schedules.

Now, there are circumstances that can endanger them. For example, the excess of light, the intakes at the wrong time or the high food consumption. Together they can generate what we call chronodisruption (rupture of biological rhythms).

There are numerous studies that relate how an inadequate dietary pattern promotes the development of pathologies (overweight, obesity, diabetes…). However, in recent years other factors have been found that also contribute to the predisposition to these diseases.

Among them, the aforementioned chronodisruption, as mentioned by Dr. Marta Garaulet, one of the most important researchers in this field.

Weight loss, maintenance of weight or control of blood glucose levels can become real challenges for the population. How many alternative diets have emerged in recent decades for this purpose?

In this quest to find a suitable remedy, new options have emerged. One of them is intermittent fasting.

The intermittent fasting It consists of reducing the number of meals a day, presumably to only 3, thus fasting for between 8 to 10 hours. There are those who can practice it up to 12, or even 18.

During the fasting time, the glucose levels in our blood progressively drop. This forces the body to mobilize fat from adipose tissue, precisely to reserve part of that glucose.

In addition, it forces to activate metabolic processes that ensure the maintenance of blood levels of this monosaccharide, using the body’s reserves and forcing its generation.

Numerous investigations show how effective these intermittent fasts are for weight loss. Why? Because they force the body to mobilize and use fats from adipose tissue.

Likewise, they are also associated with good management of glucose levels in blood Keeping them at low values, as expected, helps a better blood glucose status.

Intermittent fasting without caloric reduction has been proposed by various researchers as effective alternatives in the management of metabolic pathologies

Therefore, intermittent fasting without a caloric reduction They have been proposed by various researchers as effective alternatives in the management of metabolic pathologies such as overweight, obesity or diabetes. The studies that have been shown so far indicate this.

It is true that research shows that intermittent fasting can be a good solution for current problems such as being overweight, obesity or diabetes. However, the information is scarce. In addition, studies are not always carried out in the best conditions. At least from a scientific point of view.

It is important to point out that these investigations measure the evolution of weight over time. In this regard, success has been observed.

However, to study blood glucose levels, such works always collect the data at the end of the fasting stage. But what happens in our body when we make a meal after a 12 hour break?

The truth is that there are very few studies on this. In fact, some of them point out that eating after a similar fast can cause hormonal imbalances (specifically insulin) and glucose levels during the hours after the meal. Little is known about the possible long-term effect of these deregulations. As we said, there is a lack of studies in this regard.

Intermittent fasting is contrary to the recommendations issued by official bodies in the field of nutrition. One of his proposals is to make five intakes a day based on a balance diet, with an adequate distribution and caloric content.

Moreover, various studies show how the lack of breakfast in school children (a form of fasting, in short) is associated with lower academic performance.

Another important aspect is that adequate dietary models, such as Mediterranean diet, based on five meals a day, have been shown to be successful. They are related to weight maintenance, with the prevention of obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases and even show a better prognosis in the prevention of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

This dietary pattern is supported by numerous investigations that show its effectiveness, as well as long-term studies that are favorable.

All this shows that there is still a great lack of knowledge about the real effects of intermittent fasting. It needs to be investigated in more depth, with long-term studies that not only show the body’s response in fasting states, but also after meals.

With this, the scientific community and official bodies in the field of nutrition will be able to issue a truthful, consistent and evidence-based assessment.

JUAN ANTONIO NIETO* AND MARIANA SILVA LOPEZ**

The Conversation ***

Doctoral assistant at the Higher School of Engineering, Science and Technology, International University of Valencia.

(**) Master’s Degree in Nutrition and Health and Master’s Degree in Advanced Sciences of Human Nutrition. Title Coordinator. , International University of Valencia.