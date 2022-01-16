It is impossible to go with the same ease: Diego Cocca

Atlas started the defense of his title winning, but not playing well and the coach, Diego Martin Cocca, knows that, who accepted that he could not have had much previous preparation due to the championship, and also said that it is impossible to start as they finished the opening 2021.

The foxes they won 1-0 against Atlético de San Luis in an afternoon where there was a lot of luck, since the visit failed several times against Camilo Vargas, and the people of Guadalajara scored in a own goal.

“We knew that it would cost a little preparation time for covid that is affecting us everyone, we had to keep changing, but the will and effort of the team makes it go back to getting into what we want, we have to be aware that there was no preparation time, impossible to be with the same intensity and ease with which we closed the tournament, the team’s effort is very good, we are happy with that and we are sure that we will find it, week by week, game by game, “he said Coca.

“Hopefully the covid does not continue to affect us, on top of that we have three games in a week, important challenges to solve, but with this attitude and desire, it gets easier“, he pointed.

The team of Coca He had several casualties due to covid, such as the scorer, Julio Furch, the defenders, Louis Reyes, Gaddi Aguirre, and the flyers Gonzalo Maroni Y Edyairth Ortega.

“For me the will is very important and the will that he had Aerie to come as quickly as possible, train, play, come from covid also, that he was a few days without work. It is a characteristic of this group, the will above all things, we have faith in ourselves, will, desire to grow. We started and will continue down this path,” he added.

Coca left more and more latent the arrival of a last reinforcement in the offensive part.

“It is that we are accelerating everything that we can, is not easy, is not accelerating for the sake of accelerating, but rather being convinced of the reinforcements that may come, there are things that cannot be accelerated and we do the best we can”, he confessed.

“(Emanuel) Aguilera arrived that has hierarchy and today he showed it, he will continue to give us defensive solidity, which is something that characterizes this group. We will grow from midfield forward and hopefully a player can come who has tools that the team does not have.

We deserved something: Marcelo Méndez

The technician of Athletic Saint Louis, Marcelo Mendez regretted the second defeat of his team in the Closure 2021, by assuring that they deserved more on the field of the Jalisco Stadium.

“I don’t believe in injustice, we made some mistake and we paid for it, I think the team showed another face, we believe this is the way, hopefully it will be a starting point, after, the football injustice or not, so many times we had to win without deserving it, that perhaps today the team deserved to take something, it’s part of this, nothing to blame, the players tried and we must try again”, he commented.

“I’m going agree with the attitude and the personality of the team to stand against this rival, I think that for a large part of the game we handle the ball. Except for the first minutes of the second half, it was a controlled game.