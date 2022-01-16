It is no longer left! Yalitza Aparicio responds to criticism for her English

It is no secret to anyone that since the academy decided to offer a nomination to Yalitza Aparicio for her role as “Cleo” in Alfonso Cuarón’s film, “Roma”, her life has taken a real change.

And it is that many of his haters have dared on more than one occasion to question his professionalism and even ensure that he did not deserve such recognition due to his lack of experience.

Related news

Names like Gustavo Adolfo Infante, Daniel Bisogno, Sergio Goyri, Laura Zapata and Karla Souza have been some of his compatriots who have underestimated his work on more than one occasion.

However, that has not been able to with the power of the 28-year-old star, who has continued with his preparation, and has even become the face of luxury firms and several international magazines.

And it is that the Oaxacan actress has tried to turn a deaf ear to those who dare to criticize her, as she continues to focus on dedicating her talent to fighting for the rights of indigenous women hand in hand with Unicef.

But just at the beginning of 2021, it has become clear that the young star is not willing to take any more criticism, and now she is facing those who have accused her of not speaking English well.

Criticism of his English

A few days ago, a video of the youtuber known as Superholly went viral, where she analyzed the English pronunciation of the Mexican actress, Yalitza Aparicio, after she found a newspaper article that described the speech of the interpreter from Rome in a “perfect” way.

In a very elegant way, the Oaxacan slapped the youtuber with a white glove and spoke on her YouTube channel about the comments the blonde made against her.

And it is that according to the content creator, Superholly, Yalitza’s English is not enough to fully analyze her pronunciation, so she looked for some other interviews where Yalitza spoke English, but her bad luck did not let her find them, even though certain videos were advertised this way.

Therefore, the Mexican has decided to defend herself by her way of speaking English, as she assures that it is something that she is perfecting and working on to date.

“The effort is made, but it costs a lot. As they say, well, it takes time. It is a process. And now, speak perfect English, I don’t think so. Right now, the truth is no. Also, in this short, the intention is a Mexican girl who had to go to the United States. And when we checked what pronunciation it should have, what tone, the director remarked that it had to be noted that it was not from there”.

And in a very subtle way, he sent a hint to the youtuber who has dared to belittle his attempt to learn another language that is not his own.

“The truth is that our Superholly is right. It’s never too late to start. It has cost me a lot, it still costs me too much. Those who know me from the beginning know that I had never spoken English, what’s more, it was difficult for me to express myself or talk to people I did not know, “said Yalitza.

Follow USA Herald in Google news, do CLICK HERE