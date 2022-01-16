It is no longer left! Yalitza Aparicio responds to criticism for her English

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 25 Views

It is no secret to anyone that since the academy decided to offer a nomination to Yalitza Aparicio for her role as “Cleo” in Alfonso Cuarón’s film, “Roma”, her life has taken a real change.

And it is that many of his haters have dared on more than one occasion to question his professionalism and even ensure that he did not deserve such recognition due to his lack of experience.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

“They don’t know how I cried”: Televisa actress regrets having been rejected for a new telenovela

Written in SHOWS the 1/15/2022 10:37 p.m. Mexico City.- After testing positive for Covid-19, the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved