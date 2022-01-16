“I’ve been waiting a week for the kit and it hasn’t arrived”, network users claim for anti-Covid medicine

Until January 14, official information reported 3,862 deaths from Covid-19 in El Salvador
The response of the Minister of Health, Francisco Alabí, to a Twitter user who thanked for sending the drug kit to treat Covid-19 evoked multiple claims for the delay in the delivery of these drugs.
The conversation began with the tweet of @CelestedeGarcia, who wrote on January 11: “Thank you pdte @nayibbukele for your intervention, all this is possible, my husband has suspicions of COVID, they sent him home the medications and disability. #Neverbeforeseen Thank you from all Blue Heart @nayibbukele @SaludSV @FranAlabi @LucilaGuardado @PrensaIdeasSV @nuevasideas”.
It may interest you: Picardo Joao raises hypotheses: Government allows contagion by omicron to achieve collective immunity faster
Three days later, on January 14, Alabí responded: “For us, ensuring the health of every Salvadoran is our commitment and vocation. I extend his thanks and recognition to all the professionals involved in this strategy. We are confident in her husband’s speedy recovery.”
Those lines were enough for other users to expose their disagreement, in the best of cases, for the time they had to wait for their kit; others assure that after 4 or 10 days of delay they still do not receive the medicine.
ALSO READ: Health figures confirm increase in Covid-19 cases in the last two days
Some of the claims:
“Good evening, I went to take the test on January 7 in the cabins that were in Ayutuxtepeque, I came out positive and so far I have not received medication and disability for 8 days,” wrote @AnaBnalopez.
Meanwhile, @DerasRuano pointed out “They don’t send anything, we keep waiting, it’s already 7 days or the demand is high…”.
“I have been waiting for the kit for 1 week and it has not arrived and they only have me with the same prayer that I be patient and that it will arrive promptly, what am I supposed to do now?”, indicated @ fidelaleman6.
Until January 14, official information reported 3,862 deaths from Covid-19 in El Salvador; 123,577 confirmed cases were also known.
According to specialists, the government figures may be far from reality, they point to the existence of underreporting that would multiply the number of affected people.
They have also highlighted the impact on the population of more contagious variants such as delta and in recent days omicrom.