“I’ve been waiting a week for the kit and it hasn’t arrived”, network users claim for anti-Covid medicine

Until January 14, official information reported 3,862 deaths from Covid-19 in El Salvador

The response of the Minister of Health, Francisco Alabí, to a Twitter user who thanked for sending the drug kit to treat Covid-19 evoked multiple claims for the delay in the delivery of these drugs.

The conversation began with the tweet of @CelestedeGarcia, who wrote on January 11: “Thank you pdte @nayibbukele for your intervention, all this is possible, my husband has suspicions of COVID, they sent him home the medications and disability. #Neverbeforeseen Thank you from all Blue Heart @nayibbukele @SaludSV @FranAlabi @LucilaGuardado @PrensaIdeasSV @nuevasideas”.

It may interest you: Picardo Joao raises hypotheses: Government allows contagion by omicron to achieve collective immunity faster

Three days later, on January 14, Alabí responded: “For us, ensuring the health of every Salvadoran is our commitment and vocation. I extend his thanks and recognition to all the professionals involved in this strategy. We are confident in her husband’s speedy recovery.”

Those lines were enough for other users to expose their disagreement, in the best of cases, for the time they had to wait for their kit; others assure that after 4 or 10 days of delay they still do not receive the medicine.

ALSO READ: Health figures confirm increase in Covid-19 cases in the last two days

Some of the claims:

“Good evening, I went to take the test on January 7 in the cabins that were in Ayutuxtepeque, I came out positive and so far I have not received medication and disability for 8 days,” wrote @AnaBnalopez.

Meanwhile, @DerasRuano pointed out “They don’t send anything, we keep waiting, it’s already 7 days or the demand is high…”.