James Rodríguez received surprising news in Qatar after saving the life of a rival

James Rodríguez was surprised in recent hours with a shocking message from Qatar after saving one of the players who collapsed in the middle of the game.

January 14, 2022 10:25 p.m.

James Rodríguez was surprised in recent hours with the words from Qatar after having been the protagonist in Al Rayyan’s victory against Al Wakrah 3-0, but for having saved the life of one of his opponents.

Ousmane Coulibaly was grateful to the attacking midfielder for saving him after getting him settled for medical help after collapsing on the pitch.

“Thanks to God and the work of these heroes I was saved. Thanks to James Rodríguez who made the first gesture holding my head, as well as to Saoud Al-Khater who made signs to return to the medical team very quickly,” the Qatari club footballer revealed through his Instagram profile.

On the other hand, the match doctor who ended up helping Coulibaly surprised the fans by revealing the actions of the former Everton player and the importance of his first aid action.

“The actions of James Rodríguez were decisive in saving Ousmane Coulibaly’s life. Not only did he act quickly, but he also correctly adjusted the position of his head so that Coulibaly could breathe,” he assured.

James Rodríguez received an impressive mention in recent days for his medical work so that health professionals could act immediately and thus leave this episode behind.