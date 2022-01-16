Jean Ramírez, Puerto Rican catcher for the Rays, died by suicide

The death of Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez near his home in Fort Worth, Texas is being ruled a suicide.

The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office released the results Thursday, three days after the body of the 28-year-old Puerto Rican player was found.

The Ramirez family released a statement through the Rays thanking the team for their support.

“The loss of our son has been the most painful experience we have ever had. Unfortunately sometimes we don’t see the signs. Fighting in silence is not okay,” his family said in the message.

“It is our commitment to honor the life of our son by helping other families,” they added. “No parent should experience the loss of their child.”

The Rays reported his death on Twitter on Tuesday, but did not provide details. The Tampa Bay Times reported that the body was found Monday in a field near the family’s home.

Ramírez, who was born in Puerto Rico and attended high school in Fort Worth, was selected in the 28th round in 2016 out of Illinois State. He played three years in the Tampa Bay minor league system before beginning his three-year stint as a bullpen catcher in the major leagues in 2019.

“We are so grateful to the Tampa Bay Rays organization, whom we consider family, for their love and support,” the family added. “Our son felt loved by all of you.”

Manager Kevin Cash paid tribute to Ramirez in a statement released by the Rays on Tuesday.

“He brought so much passion and energy every day to our clubhouse and bullpen, and his love for the Rays and baseball was evident to everyone he interacted with,” Cash said.