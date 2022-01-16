Jhonny Caz from Grupo Firme opens a luxurious house with his fiancé Jonathan Bencomo

Jhonny Caz, vocalist of Grupo Firme, He used his Instagram account to share with his followers thate is opening house with her fiancé Jonathan Bencomo.

“Thank you God, thank you life, thank you Grupo Firme, Today I can say that we are opening a house, you do not know how happy Jonathan Bencomo and I are to share this great moment that marks our lives in such a beautiful way! There is nothing left to say thank you”, The singer wrote at the bottom of a series of photos in which you can see the moment in which they both receive the keys to their love nest and cut a huge red bow that covered the door of the building.

Also through Instagram Stories, Jhonny and Bencomo shared the first photo they took together in their new home and others in the company of friends and loved ones.

Immediately, the reactions were immediate and so far the publication has recorded more than 150 thousand “likes” and dozens of comments from famous friends such as Mane de la Parra, Chiquis Rivera, Ana Bárbara, among others who celebrate this achievement.

Photo: Capture Instagram Stories

@jhonnycaz

Johnny Caz, brother of Eduin Caz, leaders of Grupo Firme, got engaged last November at one of their live shows in New York.

On stage, Jonathan Bencomo knelt in front of his boyfriend to ask him to marry him, something that caused a furor on social networks.

Jhonny and Jonathan have been in a formal relationship for five years. The singer’s partner maintains a life away from the stage, until now it is known that he concluded his studies as a mechatronics engineer.