Jhonny Caz from Grupo Firme shows off his new and luxurious house with his boyfriend

The singer Johnny Caz from Firm Group and her boyfriend finally managed to fulfill one of their greatest dreams, since they have already released their new and luxurious house and they showed it off with many photographs on their accounts. Instagram.

Thank you God, thank you life, thank you Firm Group, today I can say that we are opening a house, you don’t know how happy Jonathan Bencomo and I are to share this great moment that marks our lives in such a beautiful way! There is nothing left to say thank you”, can be read in the message that the singer posted on Instagram.

Jhonny Caz and Jonathan Bencomo happy for their new house. Photo: Instagram

This beautiful news filled with happiness the faithful fans of the third vocalist of Firm Group, who is supported by the group and his followers since he announced his relationship and future marriage with Jonathan Bencomo.

Jhonny Caz and Jonathan Bencomo happy for their new house. Photo: Instagram

In the post you can see complete clicking here, The loving couple shared several photos and a video in which they cut a huge red bow as the door and show the keys to what will be their new love nest.

Jhonny Caz thanks for his house

On the other hand, in the previous post, you can see how Jhonny Caz thanks his band for the great work they have given him to fulfill his dream of having a house.

In addition, this home is very important for the couple made up of Jhonny Caz and her boyfriend, Jonathan Bencomo, since they got engaged on November 19, 2021 at a concert that Grupo Firme gave in New York. Jhonny and Jonathan have been a couple for more than five years

The popular regional Mexican band will perform on March 24, 25 and 26 at the Foro Sol. However, that is not all, because Grupo Firme will play at the Coachella Festival, one of the most important festivals in the United States, where They will be one of the main bands of the event.

KEEP READING

Jhonny Caz from Grupo Firme is a close friend of this singer: Is she going to pop?

He is the handsome boyfriend of Jhonny Caz, a member of Grupo Firme: PHOTOS