Jocoro achieves a tie at Barraza against Águila

Eagle and Jocoro they drew 0-0 at Barraza on the first date of the Clausura tournament. The Migueleño team could not win at home and had to settle for a draw against a Jocoro team that at times looked better than the local team.

The match between the teams from the east was a must since there were few scoring chances and there was a lot of game cut. There were no entries in San Miguel but the first two reds of the contest were marked.

The meeting between eastern teams drew attention to what Águila could present after being one of the teams that moved the transfer market, however, the renowned reinforcements did not have activity for different reasons. Álex Mendoza and Kevin Santamaría were in a recovery process after a health problem. In the case of foreigners Edgar Medrano and Fabio Burbano, they did not have their complete documentation to face the match.

On the other side came a picture of Jocoro with a new project led by Edgar ‘Kiko’ Henríquez, who arrived in the ranks of the firefighters after having led the Alianza reserve for several seasons.

The game began with a slow rhythm, with an Águila trying to take the initiative without bringing dangerous chances to Héctor Carbajal’s goal.

About six minutes into the game, Jocoro would have the first clear of the match with a free kick on the edge of the area. Veteran Yuvini Salamanca was in charge of executing the shot and it bounced off Benji Villalobos’s right post.

Little by little, ‘Kiko’ Henríquez’s team gained confidence and Junior Padilla tried long distance with a shot that went close to the feathered crossbar.

On the other hand, Agustín Castillo’s team tried to generate danger on the left side, where Dicon Rivas moved as the most restless player of those feathered men.

As of minute 25, the game was flat with many inaccuracies in the midfield and a lot of game cut in the midfield where the first yellow cards came out.

Already in the last minutes of the first part, the desperation in the public began to be felt, reproaching the level played by the orange box.

At the end of the first 45 minutes, a whistle came from almost the entire stadium due to the low level of the match between the eastern teams.

SECOND TIME

For the complementary stage, Henríquez moved the bench trying to incorporate more players in the midfield like Nelson Alvarenga and Ronal Aparicio.

On the other hand, Águila continued to contribute to the same tactic plus the inclusion of reservist Robin Borjas instead of Yan Maciel, who was not playing his best game.

EXPULSION

Around minute 62, the game was going to get complicated for Águila with the expulsion of Santos Ortiz. The winger received his second yellow card after a slap in a struggle with Junior Padilla.

Professor Castillo immediately had Edwin Lazo enter to cover the space left by Santos Ortiz.

Little by little, the stoker fans that were present at the stadium began to put pressure on their team to advance lines and look for the rival goal, taking advantage of numerical superiority

RED

When everything seemed that Águila was not finding direction in the game, Nelson Moreno saw his second yellow card and therefore the expulsion after a tackle on the right sector against Edwin Lazo.

Despite playing 10 against 10, Águila showed no signs of depth and it was Jocoro who little by little decided to go for the match, proof was the occasion that Nelson Alvarenga had when he sent a cross shot that went close to the goal of Villalobos.