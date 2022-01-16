Jorge Meré travels to Mexico; will sign three tournaments with America

Spanish central defender Jorge Meré is very close to becoming an América player for the next three seasons, according to reports ESPN. The 24-year-old player has permission from the Bundesliga Cologne to travel and finalize his signing with the Mexican team.

The agreement between both clubs is close to materializing and the German side would reserve a percentage of a future transfer in exchange for the player’s freedom

The negotiations have intensified in the last 48 hours and Meré’s willingness to continue his career at the Mexican giant has been key. The Asturian player had offers from several European teams, especially from Spain.

ESPN has been able to know that both the player and his environment are “happy and delighted” with the treatment provided by America from the beginning.

The Spanish central is a personal request of the DT Santiago Solari and as soon as both clubs close the agreement, he would coincide with Álvaro Fidalgo, also from Asturias, with whom he has a good relationship.

Sources consulted by ESPN reveal that Meré’s move responds to the club’s commitment to rejuvenate the squad with a new batch of young European players who “look favorably” on seeking their future in the Mexican market, changing the dynamics of the past in which European players they waited until they were more veterans to make the leap to Mexico.

Meré made his professional football debut at the age of just 17 with Sporting de Gijón, with whom he was promoted to the First Division, becoming one of the most promising youngsters in Spanish football. He was European Under-19 and Under-21 champion, in addition to being pre-selected by the Spanish senior team. On an individual level, the current Colonial player spent two consecutive years in the ideal eleven gold of the Football Draft in 2016 and 2017.

LaLiga, Liga MX, Bundesliga, MLS, MLB, UFC and thousands of live events, exclusive original series and much more, all in HD. subscribe here

América also managed the option of Jesús Murillo, 27, a LAFC central defender who came to MLS in 2020 from Independiente de Medellín.