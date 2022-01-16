José Antonio Yépez Ortiz “El Marro” is sentenced to 60 years in prison

Mexican Cartels Infiltrate Even Ecuadorian Prisons 3:21

(CNN Spanish) — A court in the Mexican state of Guanajuato, in western Mexico, sentenced this Friday to 60 years in prison for the crime of kidnapping José Antonio Yépez Ortiz “El Marro”, alleged leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, reported the Attorney General’s Office of the State in their social networks.

During an oral trial, the “Judicial Power of the State of Guanajuato, based on the evidence presented by the Specialized Public Ministry, found him and his co-authors guilty,” the publication explained.

The Prosecutor’s Office told CNN this Friday that the hearing was held virtually and in it “the defense requested that the evidence provided be read,” although it did not detail what it was.

CNN tries to get in touch with the defense of Yépez Ortiz and, in addition, sent a request for information to the Guanajuato Judiciary this Friday, which had not been answered.

The governor of Guanajuato, Diego Sinhue Rodríguez Vallejo, celebrated the sentence on social networks, congratulated the Prosecutor’s Office and the Judiciary, and said that his government will not stop until it achieves in the state the “peace that its good people deserve to live “.

Yépez Ortiz was arrested along with a group of kidnapping suspects in August 2020 in Guanajuato, during a joint operation carried out by state and federal security forces.

According to Mexican authorities, the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel has derived most of its income from fuel theft and extortion. Before his arrest, “El Marro” had been wanted for months, as violence escalated in the state of Guanajuato, territory controlled by the cartel.

A territorial war for control of the area between the “El Marro” cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel provoked a wave of violent and deadly attacks that during the first half of 2020 turned Guanajuato into the deadliest state in Mexico.