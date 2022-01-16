Josh Allen and the Bills crush the Patriots and advance to the Divisional Round

Bill Belichick he’s been a nightmare for the Bills for more than 20 years. The New England head coach is 31-12 in the regular season against Buffalo, but on Saturday night, Josh Allen and the Bills redeemed themselves in front of their home crowd by beating the Patriots 47-17 in one of the Super Wild Card Weekend games.

It was a perfect night for Allen and the Bills who, playoffs included, have now won four of the last five against Belichick’s Patriots.

Allen, who threw five touchdown passes, improved to 3-2 in five playoff games, the most among the five quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2018 Draft.

It was also a historic night at Orchard Park as the Bills became the first team in the Super Bowl era to score touchdowns on their first seven drives in a postseason game.

If Kansas City beats Pittsburgh on Sunday, then the Chiefs will host Buffalo in the Divisional Round the following weekend. Kansas City beat the Bills 38-24 in the AFC Championship Game last season.

If the Steelers win, then Pittsburgh will visit the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo will host Cincinnati in the Divisional Round.

dominance and touchdowns

Buffalo had four drives in the first half, all of which ended in touchdowns. First were a couple of passes from Allen to the tight end Dawson-Knox, 8 and 11 yards, for 14-10.

Then two runs of Devin Singletary, from three and 16 yards, for 28-0.

The Bills added 300 yards, 9.1 per play, 19 first and 10, 4-4 on third down and 18:10 minutes of possession time in the first two quarters.

Since Belichick became the Patriots’ coach 22 years ago, his team had never given up more than 25 points in the first half and never trailed by more than 20 points at halftime in a postseason game.

The second half began with an interception mac jones, the second of the game. The pass was directed to the tight end hunter henry; Matt Milano diverted it and Levi Wallace he caught the ball at the Buffalo 42-yard line.

Six plays later, Allen connected on his third touchdown pass of the night, a perfect 34-yard spiral at the hands of Emmanuel Sanders for the lapidary 33-3.

The Patriots closed within 33-10 thanks to a touchdown pass from Jones to Kendrick Bourne on a three-yard play four minutes from the end of the third period.

Allen responded with his fourth delivery to the end zone, now from 19 yards to gabriel davis for 40-10.

The fifth went from a yard to the offensive tackle Tommy Doyle. Allen was 21 of 25 for 308 yards and finished with a 157.6 rating, the fifth-highest in playoff history.

The Bills become the first team to score 47 points against the Patriots since Belichick became head coach in the 2000 season.

Rookie Jones finished 24-of-38 for 232 yards, two touchdown passes (both to Bourne) and two interceptions.

This was only the second meeting between these two teams in the postseason. In the first game, the Patriots defeated the Bills 26-8 in Buffalo on December 28, 1963.