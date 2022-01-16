Juan Reynoso Guzmán loses another player in Cruz Azul and worries his followers in Mexico

Juan Reynoso Guzmán was surprised in recent hours by the news about the possibility of losing one of the players in Cruz Azul.

January 15, 2022 7:29 p.m.

Juan Reynoso Guzmán became the leader of the Cruz Azul sports project despite the restructuring process that he had to undergo due to the massive departures from the club. Now, he faces the departure of another soccer player from the institution.

The Peruvian strategist surprised the fans by being one of those responsible for obtaining the championship in Guard1anes 2021 and the Champion of Champions trophy that ended a drought of more than 20 years.

However, the South American star ended up receiving bad news for the rest of the season in the 2022 Clausura Tournament due to another player threatening to leave the club.

Pol Fernández remains at the center of the controversy when he was appointed to leave the institution of Machine in which they emphasize that they do not manage to reach a good conclusion in the negotiations for their continuity.

In this way, according to a journalist in Argentina, the midfielder managed to agree on his contract with Boca Juniors to return to being part of the Argentine team in the absence of fixing his transfer cost.

Six months after his contract with the sky-blue team in Liga MX ends, Pol Fernández threatens to leave Cruz Azul with another exit and would force the board to continue in the transfer market to make up for his absence.