Juan Reynoso trusts Pol Fernández; you don’t see it in Boca Juniors

Midtime Editorial

16.01.2022





While Cruz Azul played its second match of the Closure 2022, Argentine media claimed that Pol Fernandez had reached an agreement with Boca Juniors thus reactivating the negotiations between the two clubs. Even the player is in Argentina after a permit that he requested and that the coaching staff of John Reynoso granted him.

At the end of the comparison between the Machine and FC Juarez, the coach himself pointed out that this trip was for a personal reason so he ruled out the idea of ​​Pol’s arrival at the xeneize team and made it clear that he believes in the footballer’s honesty and expects him back on Monday, January 24.

“When one speaks things in front and we are gentlemen, I don’t see any chance that he will go to Boca. He asked me for a favor, during the week, he was quite sincere and the facilities were given to him, now if the transcendences that you mention happen, we would really be disappointed. We are waiting for you on Monday, not this one but until the other and as he promised us that there will be no other permit”, he said emphasizing what days ago he had already assured with the permanence of Fernandez in the machine.

Notably Pol Fernandez had already left the celestial squad to join Mouth in 2019 influenced by Juan Riquelme, vice president of the Argentine team. He returned with the sky blue after, in the words of the player himself, Mouth did not make the purchase option effective despite the fact that the team had notified them that they would execute said clause with the cement directive.

URGENT REINFORCEMENTS

On the other hand and after the 1-0 win, John Reynoso emphasized the need to incorporate the missing reinforcements, especially at the plant where Cata Dominguez Y Paul Aguilar they had small inconveniences that they were able to overcome to offer a good game in that area and thus safeguard the three points that were obtained tonight at the Azteca.

”Today we just finished. We need that central which is already discussed, one outside and a striker to be able to round out the squad and compete on both fronts. We know that this is a complicated and complex market, but all the teams are in the same. Let’s hope that this week they close so that they can be in the first days of February.”

