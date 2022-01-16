Juju Smith-Schuster is activated by the Pittsburgh Steelers

Smith-Schuster would have limited involvement; Harris would also be ready for the running game.

PITTSBURGH — What seemed unlikely in October is a reality in January. After suffering what was thought to be a year-ending shoulder injury in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was activated from injured reserve on Saturday. .

Smith-Schuster is expected to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the wild card matchup on Sunday night.

Running back Najee Harris (elbow), previously listed as questionable, was also removed from the Steelers’ injury report and is expected to participate Sunday.

“God answered my prayers, I have recovered from my shoulder injury,” Smith-Schuster tweeted Saturday afternoon. “I can’t believe I get another chance to go out on the field with this team and play a playoff game to keep our season alive.”

Although he’s available to play, Smith-Schuster will likely see little activity. However, his addition is a boost for the Steelers.

“He had a pretty major injury,” quarterback Ben Roethlisberger recalled on the DVE Morning Show on 102.5 WDVE on Friday morning. “The way JuJu plays is physical. We all know that. We all love him. He could drive this offense. Even if it’s just a few plays, the energy, the encouragement that he brings is important.”

Smith-Schuster, 25, underwent shoulder surgery after the injury and has been sidelined for the past 14 weeks. He was designated to return from IR on Thursday and practiced with the team on Thursday and Friday.

“To me, it looked like he was ready,” fellow wide receiver Diontae Johnson said this week. “He has to get back into things, but he looked calm today.”

“Great hands, natural catcher; Great hands, strong guy. By running, he shows he’s still JuJu at the end of the day. It’s exciting.”

Smith-Schuster, who will become a free agent after the season, returned to the Steelers on a one-year deal in free agency, but the injury limited his impact this season. Through five games, he has just 15 receptions for 129 yards.

Since Smith-Schuster left, Ray-Ray McCloud has fulfilled his role as a receiver, catching 39 for 277 yards.

“He brings back that positive energy that he’s always had, that he always brings,” Johnson said. “You want to bring back a guy like that, who’s into football, his teammates, doing everything for the team. He’s also a people person. There’s never a dull moment when he’s around.”