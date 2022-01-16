JULIÁN JAVIER STADIUM – Giants defeat Licey 4-3 and advance to the final series

Cuban Henry Urrutia hit two doubles and drove in three runs for the Gigantes del Cibao to advance to the final by beating the Tigres del Licey 4-3 this Saturday in the game on Saturday afternoon corresponding to day number 16 of the Round Robin of the fall winter baseball tournament.

With their victory, the Giants (10-6) assured, for the second tournament in a row, their classification for the final series. The Tigers (7-9) still aspire to achieve the second place to dispute the crown.

El Licey scored his first run when Nomar Mazara led off the second inning with a home run over the right-field fence off Giants starter Gabriel Ynoa.

In the third they scored the second when they combined a single to Emilio Bonifacio’s central defender, who in a run-and-bat play, scored from the initial hit to Sergio Alcántara’s left field.

The Giants equalized in the closing of that inning against Tigers starter Brandon Lawson. After one out, José Sirí hit the left and stole the second. Hanser Alberto was retired 6-3, but Henry Urrutia and Marcell Ozuna continued with RBI doubles.

The homeowners took the lead in the fifth inning. After one out, Siri walked and stole second. Alberto was hit on one hand. Rhiner Cruz came in to pitch for Lawson. Sirí and Alberto executed a double steal before Urrutia drove them in with a double between left and center.

The Blues got closer in the sixth when they linked doubles from Yermín Mercedes and Dawel Lugo.

Jim Fuller (1-2) was the winning pitcher with one inning, one hit, one earned run, one walk and two strikeouts. Lawson (0-3) had the backhand while Juan Minaya got the save.

For the Giants, Henry Urrutia had a pair of doubles with three RBIs, Marcell Ozuna a double with an RBI, José Siri, Kelvin Gutiérrez, Juan Francisco, Moisés Sierra and Webster Rivas with a single each.

For the Tigres, Emilio Bonifacio, two hits, Nomar Mazara, home run, Yermín Mercedes and Dawel Lugo, double, Sergio Alcántara and Jorge Bonifacio, one single each.