Kanye West manages to be at his daughter’s birthday despite several setbacks

The controversy between the singer and producer kanye-west with his still wife kim kardashian keep giving what to talk about.

The most recent chapter was written yesterday, Saturday, January 15, when the artist himself, now known as Ye, denounced through social networks that both Kim and her surroundings were trying to prevent her from being at her daughter’s birthday party Chicago, who celebrated his four years with Stormy Webster, daughter of Kylie Jenner and the singer Travis Scottt.

“Okay, I just wish my daughter a happy public birthday. I wasn’t allowed to know where his party was.”, affirmed the celebrity. “I am putting this online because I need your support. I’ve called Kim, I’ve texted the babysitters, I’ve been on the phone with Tristan, he said he’d ask Khloe, but no one has given me the address of my daughter’s birthday party. I know it will stick in her mind that I wasn’t there for her.”

The party with Barbie and LOL! It took place at Scott’s Los Angeles residence, so later in the day the singer himself sent West the address so he could be at the activity. West later admitted in another video that Kylie herself gave him access to the residence, after the residence’s security employees did not initially let him in.

During the day, Alina De La Hoyaboxer’s daughter Oscar de la hoya, and who was invited to the birthday, published several videos of the event in her “stories” on Instagram. In one of them, West can be seen chatting quietly with Chris Jenner, mother of Kim Kardashian and grandmother from Chicago.

“I am very happy right now. I just got out of Chi’s birthday. I have to thank Travis Scott for sending me the address and time, and for making sure that I could share and experience the birthday with my daughter and be there with the rest of the family, “West explained in a video recorded in his car. after leaving the party. “I saw everyone, Kris, Cory, Kylie, who let me in when I got there, because security stopped me when I got to the place. But this is a matter of just having a conversation and an open dialogue. Everyone had a good time and I am happy to have this there for my children. I want to thank everyone for their support and in this situation to be able to legally control my narrative. I know there are a lot of people who disagree with me and have different opinions about the things I do, but this is different, because this is my main focus. My life revolves around my children and today I had a spectacular moment. Thank you all for the support,” he concluded.

Later, it was also learned that West had agreed with Kardashian, several weeks ago, to celebrate Chicago another birthday once the party was over.

New track

A day ago, West also expressed his frustration with Kim and her family in the new song. “My Life Was Never Eazy”, in collaboration with The Game, where he threatens to “punch the butt of Peter Davidson”, referring to the comedian who is currently in a relationship with Kim Kardashian.

Neither the reality star, who filed for divorce from Ye last February, nor the comedian have commented on the song, which also contains a line about Ye’s “new bitch”. The rap artist recently started dating the actress. Julie Fox.

Yesterday afternoon it was also learned that the Los Angeles Police were investigating an assault report filed against West. According to the report, the incident that led to the complaint occurred in downtown Los Angeles around 3:00 am Thursday. So far no arrests have been made.