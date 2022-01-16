Katty Martínez scored a goal four minutes into her debut with América Femenil

With a goal from Katty Martínez, América defeated Pumas at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario

MEXICO — Ahead of Women’s America, Katty Martinez, only four minutes were enough for him to score his first goal in his debut with the azulcrema team, which incidentally, defeated Pumas 1-0.

The former Tigres striker opened the scoring, after taking advantage of a rebound inside the felines area.

Katty Martínez gave the victory to the azulcrema team. picture 7

With this annotation, Katty Martinez reached his ‘target’ number 96 in the history of the Women’s MX League, so he is only four goals away from reaching a hundred goals.

Katy ‘Killer’ responded to the expectation generated by her debut, after her controversial signing with the Americanist team, after a long process with the Tigres team.

America’s new attacker ruined the party at the University Olympic Stadium, after the historic building received the Women’s Capital Classic for the first time in its history.

At the end of the match, the forward of América, expressed her happiness for her debut with América Femenil, in addition to sending a message for the reception of the azulcrema fans.

“I am very proud of this, it is starting and we are working, they are going to see a better America, I am sure of it, we seek to have that impact that the last tournament had and come back just like the previous contest by being in the final instances”, Martinez said.

“I want to thank the fans very much for their support, since they knew I was coming here, tell them that we are 100% committed and that we are going to improve much more and that we are going for everything,” he said at the end of the match.