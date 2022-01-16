Kevin Durant suffers a sprained left knee

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant injured his left knee during the second quarter of his team’s 120-105 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

The team called it a sprain, and it happened with just under six minutes left in the quarter when Pelicans guard Herb Jones drove to the basket and collided with Nets guard Bruce Brown, who fell forward. back on Durant, who was standing behind the play. Durant will undergo an MRI on Sunday, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Photo: AP

Brooklyn’s leading scorer tried to stay in the game for a few moments, pacing, trying to loosen his knee, but he made his way to the bench and retired soon after. Durant went straight back to the locker room to be searched.

Durant left Barclays Center midway through the fourth quarter, walking with a limp on his way to a waiting car. He seemed hopeful the injury wasn’t too serious, but right now he wasn’t sure he’d be able to travel to Cleveland for Monday’s game against the Cavaliers.

Both Durant and the Nets are now waiting to see what the MRI results bring.

At halftime, with the Nets leading 69-41, the team announced that Durant would be out for the rest of the game.

The injury overshadows what had been a solid comeback for the former MVP, who sat out Thursday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder to rest. In 12 minutes on Saturday, Durant had 12 points, three rebounds and two assists before leaving the game.