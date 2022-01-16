Kylie Jenner reveals the gender of the baby she is expecting

After it became known that the socialite Kylie Jenner had her baby shower, It is now the famous one who reveals some photographs of the intimate celebration that she carried out with her family, and which would have been organized by her sister Kim Kardhashian.

Through her social networks, the famous published a series of unpublished photographs where she was seen in different parts of the party and accompanied by several people, who they lovingly touched the womb of the expectant mother.

In these images, the famous one showed that the entire celebration had a giraffe theme, including place markers, in the tables had small wooden giraffes that had the names of each member of the family, like that of the baby’s father, Travis Scott.

However, that was not all, since according to a user of social networks, Kylie Jenner would have given some details about the gender of the baby she is expecting with singer Travis Scott.

This is because the gift bags that can be seen in the photographs are blue, designer brand gifts that would have been given by guests at the party; in which The eldest daughter of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner would have been very happy to have a little brother.

But nevertheless, Internet users continue to speculate about the pregnancy of the famous, since there are those who claim that Kylie Jenner already gave birth a few months ago and the publications she makes are late, in order to save time and not show her baby later.

“The blue bags can be from Tiffany stores x example. I see it very neutral”, “There is a recent photo where a pink nipple is shown”, “Although with his outdated posts to distract fans, I would believe that it is already relieved”, “He has a child’s belly”, are some of the comments.

