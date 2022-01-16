Kyrgios banked Djokovic and told an intimacy

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

Nick Kyrgios, historically faced with the figure of Novak Djokovic, is much more friendly since the possible Serbian became public and copied the covers of newspapers, web portals and TV channels.

Kyrgios considers that nole it does no harm to anyone: “(Minister Alex) Hawke said it is a threat to our borders. It is not. Right now, it’s like a weapon of mass destruction. He’s here to play tennis, he doesn’t bother anyone. The mistreatment of the people of Melbourne over the last two years has been appalling. I understand the anger about not being vaccinated and receiving a medical exemption, but if you look at it literally, it has all the documentation”

Kyrgios told an intimacy of Djokovic. EPA

He even dared to tell an intimacy: “Novak has contacted me by Instagram and he told me ‘Thank you for defending me’. I myself did not expect to come out before the media to defend it. As a person, he feels quite isolated by all of this. It’s a dangerous situation to be in, when you feel like the world is against you, when you feel like you can’t do anything. On a human level, he needs the support of other players.”

It is clear that, at home, the extroverted Australian could not pass up the opportunity to comment on the topic of the moment. In this case, banked the number one in the world. Will you expect reward?