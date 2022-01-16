La Nación / Medical students offer hourly babysitting service to buy study books

The love for the little ones led them to undertake in a highly demanded field in our country. However, the market has very little supply, so María Graciela Vera Giménez (Cheli) and Nora Andrea Franco Benítez (Nori) took the tender and sweet initiative of taking care of the smallest of the home.

Three years ago, María Graciela and Nora, both medical students, began offering occasional babysitting services. “It was an idea that was born out of our love for babies and children. One day I said to Nori: If we take care of children by the hour? While the parents go out, they work… There is hardly any of that here and you see it a lot in the movies… That’s how it was and it worked,” Cheli revealed to La Nación.

They baptized the enterprise under the name of Baba Express Paraguay, a very special task, since it is about attending exclusively to babies from their first months of birth to children and adolescents: and in the event that parents do not want to leave their younger children alone for one night, they also have the option of older siblings staying, such as 15 and 16 year olds.

Although at the beginning the staff of Baba Express Paraguay was made up of Cheli and Nori, currently there are six young women who dedicate themselves to the noble task; In addition, they also have the objective of raising funds for the purchase of expensive study books that a medical degree requires.

It should be noted that Cheli had shared a post on her Twitter account a few days ago in which she says: “We are medical students and we want to buy our books. We love to play and sing with the children. With your help we can fulfill our dreams. With a RT you help us reach the mommies and daddies who need us”.

To access the service it is only necessary to contact one of the entrepreneurs and request the service. “If we are available, we agree. I always tell my clients that the sooner they notify me, the better, but also sometimes except in emergencies. Regarding the costs and forms of payment, the prices vary, according to the number of hours and if it is at night or in the morning”, Vera Giménez pointed out.

Monday to Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.: G. 30,000

Monday to Friday from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.: G. 35,000

Saturday to Sunday from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.: G. 35,000

Saturday to Sunday from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.: G. 40,000

12 hours G. 280,000

24 hours G. 400,000

48 hours G. 650,000

The prices are up to two children, then G. 10,000 is added for each extra child per hour. Check prices for events or special combos.