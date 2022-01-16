LAST interview with Octavio Ocaña before he died comes to light; revealed plans for 2022 | VIDEO

For his role asBenito Rivers“, in ‘Neighbors’, Octavio Ocana garnered much affection from the public, before this the young actor achieved great fame and surprised everyone when it was learned that he had died at the young age of 22, and more than two months after his death, now comes to light his last interview in which he revealed that he had the plans what did you have for this 2022.

In the ‘First Hand’ program, the interview that Octavian I hate them in the middle of last year, which, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was made by video call. In that talk, the actor talked about his acting career and how the public had great appreciation for his character from “Benito Rivers”.

”They’ve seen me grow up. It is difficult for them to continue seeing me as a child, but I understand the affection and I appreciate it; I keep nagging them for a little while… If I want to do something serious, it’s already a bit complicated, people like it to be funny,” the young man mentioned.

What professional plans did Octavio Ocaña have for 2022?

Octavian I take the opportunity to reveal a little of the plans he had for the future, which unfortunately he could not materialize after only five months after the interview, died tragically after allegedly having accidentally shot himself in the head when he was in the middle of a police chase from the State of Mexico.

“I didn’t study acting and when I was little I was more of a cute and funny child, so I’m trying to keep doing my projects… It’s much more difficult to make people laugh than to make them cry, humor now is very complicated, competition in comedy,” he commented.

“I have a new project, but I still can’t tell you about it until you authorize me… I’m also doing a ‘stand up’ but we’re going to see the presentations for next year, hopefully that’s it and they’ll be seeing me when like it,” he concluded.

It was like that Octavio Ocana He shared that since last year he had already planned to launch as a standup guy, but that for various reasons, including the pandemic, he had not been able to take that step in his career, so he was excited for this to come. 2022 and to be able to show something new of him to the public.