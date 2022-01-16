Latin live, Peru vs. Panama Live: Broadcast of the match | Peru vs. Panama live on Movistar Deportes | Live CMD | Movistar Play free online | live matches TODAY | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

Peru vs. Panama LIVE LIVE ONLINE will face each other this Sunday, January 16 at the National Stadium in a friendly match with a view to restarting the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. The match will be played starting at 4 pm (Peruvian time) and will be broadcast exclusively through Movistar Deportes and Latina.

Preview of Peru vs. Panama

The ‘Bicolor’—which is in fifth place (repechage) in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers—will take this commitment as preparation before facing Colombia and Ecuador in duels of life, on January 28 and February 1, respectively. .

Thinking of Panama, the squad led by Ricardo Gareca played a practice match this Wednesday with a team of foreigners from the League at Videna. The squad led by Ricardo Gareca won (2-0) with goals scored by Marcos López and Andy Polo.

Remember how Ricardo Gareca’s team fared in friendly matches against Central American teams.

For its part, Panama is also preparing for its duels against Costa Rica and Jamaica for the Concacaf Qualifiers. So far, the squad led by Thomas Christiansen is in fourth place (playoff spot) with 14 units, but two wins would place them in the direct qualifying zone.

In addition, the ‘Red Tide’ arrives with a streak of two consecutive victories in Qualifiers (defeated El Salvador and Honduras). On the double date of the month of October, they collided with the United States and Canada, giving the surprise and beating the ‘Yankees’ 1-0. They could not with the reds (4-1).

Peru vs. Panama: schedules of the friendly match

Peru: 4:00 p.m.

Panama: 4:00 p.m.

Colombia: 4:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 4:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 5:00 p.m.

Chile: 6:00 p.m.

Mexico: 3:00 p.m.

Argentina: 6:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 6:00 p.m.

Brazil: 6:00 p.m.

United States (Los Angeles): 2:00 pm

United States (New York): 5:00 pm

Spain: 10:00 p.m.

Channels to see Peru vs. Panama

The friendly match will be broadcast exclusively through the screens of Movistar Deportes (channel 3) and Latina Televisión (channel 2) in Peru. While in Panama, the only signal that will broadcast the meeting will be RPC TV.

Alignment for Peru vs. Venezuela

Pedro Gallese, Jhilmar Lora, Christian Ramos, Alexander Callens, Marcos López, Jesús Castillo, Yoshimar Yotún, Christofer Gonzáles, Oslimg Mora, Edison Flores and Alex Valera. This is the possible formation that Ricardo Gareca would send to the playing field.