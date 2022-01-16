Getty Laura Pausini will have her own movie on Amazon Prime Video.

“Nice to meet you” is the title of the new Italian Amazon Original movie starring global star, singer-songwriter and music producer, Laura Pausini.

The project is based on his original idea, and was written by Ivan Cotroneo (La kryptonite nella borsa, Un bacio), Monica Rametta (Un bacio, Il volto di un’altra) and Laura Pausini, directed by Ivan Cotroneo and Francesca Picozza is the creative producer.

Laura Pausini – Nice to Meet You is produced by Endemol Shine Italy (a Banijay company) for Amazon Studios, and will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories in 2022.

With more than 70 million records sold worldwide, Laura Pausini is one of the most renowned Italian artists around the world. Her international reach gives her a unique position as an Italian artist. Pausini recently collaborated with singer-songwriter Diane Warren on the song Io Sì (Seen) which won Best Original Song in a Feature Film at the Golden Globes, and was the first woman in Italian music history to be nominated for a Oscar for Best Original Song, for the same song, which he performed during the ceremony in 2021, recorded in Los Angeles and broadcast worldwide. With this new project, Laura Pausini, the most beloved and esteemed Italian artist in the world, makes her cinematic debut in a film that revolves around her and her extraordinary story.

Based on an original idea by Pausini, the film was written by Ivan Cotroneo, Monica Rametta and Laura Pausini. Gherardo Gossi (Diaz, Le sorelle Macaluso) is the director of photography and Francesca Picozza is the creative producer.

The queen of Italian pop will be in front of a cinematographic camera for the first time for a project that taps into her love of cinema and brings Pausini’s true soul to audiences through never-before-seen glimpses into his private and professional life as she provides an opportunity to discover new and unknown aspects of herself and her world, which will be revealed to the public for the first time.

Amazon Original Laura Pausini – Nice to Meet You joins a growing list of critically acclaimed original and exclusive series on Amazon Prime Video such as Maradona: Sueño Bendito, De Viaje con los Derbez, El Juego de las Llaves, Pan y Circo, El Presidente, La Jauría and How to Survive Single, Tomorrow’s War, The Tender Bar, Being the Ricardos, among others.