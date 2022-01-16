Ligue 1. Eugenio Pizzuto returned to training with Lille

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 15.01.2022 13:33:26





​Excellent news! After four months away from the courts due to injury, the Mexican Eugenio Pizzuto returned to training with Lille Olympique Sporting Club from France.

According to the medium Le Petit Lillois, the Aztec returned to activity with the subsidiary team of Lille de la French Fourth Division, where pizzuto could add his first minutes this weekend in the duel against Wasquehal Football.

The return to the fields of Runner-up with the Mexican National Team Sub 17 It happened after he began his rehabilitation at the end of last year and traveled to Aztec territory to spend the holidays with his loved ones.

It should be remembered that pizzuto has contract with the LOSC Lille until June 2025, a club with which, despite not yet debuting, is already Ligue 1 Champion, because during last season he was part of the first team squad after coming off the bench in some games.

Second injury that took him away from the courts

It was last September when the youth squad himself Pachuca informed through their social networks that it would cause down from Lille because he would go through the operating room.

It should be remembered that this was not the first injury that took away pizzuto of the courts for a long period, because in his MX League debut suffered from a shocking fracture of the fibula and dislocation of the right ankle, for which he was also intervened.

​

​

​