Livia Brito in flirtatious video shows off charms from behind

Livia Brito takes a flirtatious walk showing off her charms on video | Instagram

With one of the videos that, despite being one of the most casual, was also one of the most flirtatious of Livia Brito, she showed off her beautiful figure to her fans and with it her showing off her charms later while Took a walk.

Brito Pestana has been characterized as an actress and model of Cuban origin, a compatriot of Niurka Marcos, who delights her relieved thanks to her content on social networks, especially Instagram, as she recently did in her stories three hours ago.

on more than one occasion Livia Brito has shown why she is one of the netizens’ favorite leading actresses, her popularity quickly began to grow since her first appearance on television since 2010.

After she opened an Instagram account, her fame would rise like foam, especially because of the content she continuously shares, where she appears wearing delicate and tiny clothing or in any case adjusted to her exquisite body.

Livia Brito always ends up showing off her charms in both videos and photos | instagram liviabritopes



Any woman or person who spends so much time in the gym and takes care of their diet would undoubtedly have the result of showing off the results they have obtained thanks to such extensive work.

For this reason, at every opportunity the protagonist of La Piloto and La Desalmada takes advantage of them to show off each part of her body, as well as in this video where she apparently had gone for a walk in a park with a sporty and obviously tight outfit.

The interesting thing about the images is that for a moment the camera focused on her posterior charms, which particularly today looked more voluptuous than normal, in addition to her narrow and ethereal figure.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE FRIENDLY VIDEO.

Surely to walk without having to avoid people who would come to greet her and feel more comfortable, Livia Brito She decided to wear a beanie and a pair of sunglasses, as well as skinny gray pants and a long-sleeved white top that reached just below her upper charms.

Apparently some Internet users who have commented on the published video could affirm that the outfit worn by the 35-year-old Cuban flirt is part of the Fashion Nova collection of which several stars are collaborators such as Anastasia Kvitko, the Russian model.

For this flirtatious social media celebrity with over 6.8 million followers, any video image she shares will always be flirtatious content for her fans.