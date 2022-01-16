Luis Palma: “I’m looking forward to doing things well”

With suitcases full of illusions, the player louis palm left this morning for Greece to join his new team on Aris of Thessaloniki.

Palma arrived accompanied by his parents, Don Enrique and María Luisa, who were proud to see their son fulfill his dream.

The striker catracho He spoke with Deportes Opsa before leaving for European lands and did not hide his joy.

“I am grateful to God for the opportunity, now it’s time to take advantage of it. Going abroad represents a lot, I had been looking for it for days and it finally happened,” he said.

The talented player commented on some details of the first thing he will do in Greece. “We arrived tonight and on Tuesday I have to do the physical tests, then pass the examination and train.”

The Greek league is active, Aris is in eighth place. “The team is competitive and that speaks volumes, I want to fight for a position and do things well”, he added.

Palma would be training on Wednesday and hopes to debut as soon as possible. “On Wednesday I would already be training and in the end the teacher will be the one who makes the decision, I’m looking forward to playing as soon as possible”.

It should be noted that the Honduran attacker traveled accompanied by the president of the red club, Luis Cruz.