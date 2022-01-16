Manchester City beats Chelsea and opens a 13-point gap in the leadership of the Premier League

Manchester, England.
Dominating and sure of their superiority, Manchester City reinforced their lead in the Premier League by defeating Chelsea 1-0 this Saturday, leaving them with 13 points after 22 games.
The title race looks increasingly determined, although Liverpool, 3rd on 14 points, have two games in hand and host Brentford on Sunday.
But beyond the difference in points, it is what is seen at the Etihad, with the second in the table looking powerless against the ‘Citizen’ machine, which leaves the feeling that Pep Guardiola’s team will maintain their position until the end of course.
After 11 consecutive victories, a possible relaxation of the locals and some ‘Bleus’ were expected to go all out knowing that it was perhaps their last train to get hooked on the Premier. But neither one nor the other occurred.
City, with an attacking hat-trick of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling, who could give Gareth Southgate ideas for the England team, however went ahead with a goal from Belgian star Kevin de Bruyne.
Chelsea’s Basque goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, was powerless against Kevin de Bruyne’s shot from outside the area with 20 minutes to go. A shot from the right with an inward thread to the long post that made the stretch of the former Athletic Club de Bilbao goalkeeper sterile.
Hegemonic power of English football in recent years, with the exception of 2019/2020 when Liverpool knew how to take advantage of its drop in performance, City is the undisputed favorite to win its fourth Premier in five years.