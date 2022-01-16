Manchester City beats Chelsea and opens a 13-point gap in the leadership of the Premier League

Dominating and sure of their superiority, Manchester City reinforced their lead in the Premier League by defeating Chelsea 1-0 this Saturday, leaving them with 13 points after 22 games.

The title race looks increasingly determined, although Liverpool, 3rd on 14 points, have two games in hand and host Brentford on Sunday.

But beyond the difference in points, it is what is seen at the Etihad, with the second in the table looking powerless against the ‘Citizen’ machine, which leaves the feeling that Pep Guardiola’s team will maintain their position until the end of course.