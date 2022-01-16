Manchester United: internal fight between Ralf Rangnick and Anthony Martial | premier league

As if the sports results were not worrying enough, Manchester United recently surprised by the delicate internal situation of the squad.

Without a team commander (the current coach is on an interim basis) and with several angry figures, the ‘Red Devils’ appear to be a ticking time bomb that will explode at any moment…

The story began almost a month ago when coach Ralf Rangnick revealed at a press conference that Anthony Martial asked the club to let him go, something that his own representative confirmed.

The French attacker wants a change of scenery, but the club’s board only plans two scenarios to get rid of his record: a millionaire sale (unlikely) or a low loan in which his new team takes care of all his salary added to the business rate. Economically, the situation is extremely complicated.

The British media assured that the player was in absentia, the same situation that Paul Pogba is apparently going through, and for this reason he was not taken into account in recent weeks.

Everything got worse in the run-up to this Saturday’s match against Aston Villa, when Rangnick told the media: “Anthony Martial did not want to be in the team, he would have been as usual but he did not want to and that was the reason why he did not travel with us”.

A whole mess arose, but after the painful 2-2 draw at Villa Park, the same player answered his coach through social networks.

“I have never refused to play a match for Manchester United. I have been here for seven years and I have never and never will disrespect the club and its fans.”, Posted the ex-Monaco on his Instagram account.

Thus, it is clear that the dressing room is completely on fire, a situation that will not help at all in what is to come in the Premier League.