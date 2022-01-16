Marco García has a fibula fracture, medical studies confirm

Midtime Editorial

After carrying out medical studies on Marco García, the Pumas confirmed that the midfielder has a fracture in the fibula. The doctors waited for the area to subside in order to carry out the appropriate studies and now they are discussing with the surgeon what procedure to follow.

The midfielder of the Pumas would miss, at least, the regular phase of the Closure 2022.

The Dwarf, as his teammates call him, suffered a very strong blow after colliding with a player from roosters. The soccer player had to be transferred to Mexico City to attend to him.

The Pumas shone with a 3-1 visit to Querétaro and García scored the second goal with a great shot to beat goalkeeper Aguerre. Since the last tournament, García had begun to have more minutes and with the departure of Erik Lira, he was shaping up to continue consolidating his career.

Andres Lilini, Pumas coach, explained in a press conference that the player could suffer a bone injury, which could be a fracture or a fissure in the leg. He commented on this in a press conference after the team’s second victory in the Clausura and being the general leader.

