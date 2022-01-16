Maribel Guardia finds charm in herself, beautiful dress | INSTAGRAM

the gorgeous costa rican model, Maribel Guardia, has shown to have a life full of joy Y Blessings, sharing some pictures of her modeling and seizing the moment to share the message.

And what messages are they about, always something very positive, take advantage of the great attention it has from Internet users to write a text under the attractive photograph and thus attract their attention.

This time we will be dealing with an incredible piece of entertainment in which we could see how once again she is a model wearing a beautiful elegant dress that you can get at the boutique that she recommends.

Once again work as influencer, showing that 62 years ago he can do it perfectly even much better than some young people, achieving more than 25 thousand likes in a few hours, a number that does not stop growing as the minutes go by.

The model has really won over her followers, she keeps them well informed about her life and also about her work, her 7.2 million followers thank her for sharing her beauty thus.

Maribel Guardia shares her recent works and good messages with her fans.



In addition, with her text she wanted to share with us that “people who do not travel, who do not read, who do not listen to music and who do not have charm in themselves are not living”, for which she considers herself lucky and very much alive.

Maribel Guardia will continue to give us these beautiful pieces of content where her beauty and personality manage to become the protagonists and make us have a good time.

In Show News we will continue to share with you the news and curiosities of Maribel Guardia, the beautiful famous native of Costa Rica who never ceases to surprise your audience with her photos and also with her staging in the theater with the play “El Tenorio Cómica”.