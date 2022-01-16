Match summary; Day-2 Tigers vs. Puebla (0-2); Gignac fails

Tigres was surprised by Puebla, The fringe took all three points in the Volcano by winning 2-0, in what was the debut of the felines at home during the Closure 2022.

Carlos Salcedo He was the one who gave the advantage of the first goal to the visitors with an own goal, in a match that will be the last of the defender with the auriazules, since he will emigrate with Toronto of the MLS; and although in the end, Andre-Pierre Gignac It could have been key for the auriazul reaction, the Frenchman missed a penalty.

Everything seemed to go wrong for the UANL since the game started, because at 24′ Florian Thauvin He put a pass to Gignac and although he scored, the goal was annulled with everything and VAR.

Two minutes later, at 26′ the debacle began and a bitter farewell for Salcedo, because when Maximilian Araujo came and crashed the ball into the post, the rebound hit the Titan and with this he made an own goal for 1-0.

Tigres tried to react, so at 41′ they had a dangerous arrival, where the tooth lopez fell in the area, but nothing was marked; while at 45+1′, Luis Quinones fouled over Paul Parra, who later made it 2-0, even though Nahuel Guzman guessed the shot, but could not stop.

At 56′, Gignac finished off with a header and in an incredible way, the goalkeeper from Puebla, Anthony Silva, saved with his body and then with a slap prevented that ball from entering, although the VAR had to enter to confirm that it was not a goal.

Gignac tried with a pass to Luis Quinones, but the goalkeeper saved; on a later play, at 63′, the Frenchman put the ball on the crossbar.

In ’85, the referee Luis Enrique Santander scored a penalty for a foul Israel Kings about Guido Pizarro, very doubtful move that was not even checked by the VAR.

Gignac was in charge of collecting and failed, sent the ball to the post, so the possibility of going for the reaction in the final moments escaped.

Thus, Tigres still winless in 2022, he only has one point out of six and a lot of defensive weakness; Puebla reaches four units and boasts of having worried the felines in his own home.

