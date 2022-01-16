Maynor Figueroa joined and trained with the Honduran National Team in Fort Lauderdale prior to the friendly with Colombia

2022-01-14
With the presence of the Honduran captain Maynor Figueroa, the National selection held his penultimate practice this Friday night before facing Colombia in a friendly match scheduled at the DRV PNK Stadium in the city of Fort Lauderdale.
Coach Hernan Dario “Bolillo” Gomez worked with a total of 17 soccer players since the players Marco Aceituno and Wisdom Quaye they could not travel to the United States because they did not meet a requirement in their vaccination schedule.
For his part, the defender Marcelo Santos arrived at 6:00 in the afternoon Miami, but he did not have space to get to practice and it will be until Saturday that he makes his unique training where he will have high chances of participating since Honduras does not have right backs.
The friendly game is scheduled to take place at 5:00 in the afternoon, Catracha time, and will be directed by the Costa Rican referee. David Gomez accompanied by his compatriot Víctor Ramírez and the Jamaicans Jermaine Yee Sing and Steffon Dewar.
The practice was carried out in one of the stadium’s entire fields and the DT Bolillo Gomez gave access to the first 15 minutes of practice to the press colombian Y Honduran who were present for this game, then closed doors since he had to try an improvised starting 11 in the face of sensitive casualties.
COLOMBIA ARRIVES ON SATURDAY AND REPORTS A CASE OF COVID
For its part, Colombia, rival of the H, completed its work microcycle this Friday in the city of Barranquilla, and on Saturday they will travel early to South Florida to face the friendly match.
The former manager of Honduras, Reinaldo Rueda, confirmed the withdrawal of Christian Arango who tested positive for Covid-19 for which he was automatically dismissed, instead he called Sebastian Gomez, Atletico Nacional midfielder
The South American team will carry out new tests on Saturday to verify that there are no more infected footballers.