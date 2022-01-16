Maynor Figueroa joined and trained with the Honduran National Team in Fort Lauderdale prior to the friendly with Colombia

2022-01-14

With the presence of the Honduran captain Maynor Figueroa, the National selection held his penultimate practice this Friday night before facing Colombia in a friendly match scheduled at the DRV PNK Stadium in the city of Fort Lauderdale.

Coach Hernan Dario “Bolillo” Gomez worked with a total of 17 soccer players since the players Marco Aceituno and Wisdom Quaye they could not travel to the United States because they did not meet a requirement in their vaccination schedule.

For his part, the defender Marcelo Santos arrived at 6:00 in the afternoon Miami, but he did not have space to get to practice and it will be until Saturday that he makes his unique training where he will have high chances of participating since Honduras does not have right backs.