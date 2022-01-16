Mayweather ‘put together’ mega party with Antonio Brown, Madonna and Kanye West

Floyd Mayweather keep enjoying your fame and fortune in a big way, and it is that in addition to indulging in great luxuries, like a 18 million dollar watch, also meets with great personalities, as it was with Antonio Brown, Madonna, Julia Fox and Kanye West.

Anthony Brown, former player of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL, is in the middle of a controversy after throwing a ‘tantrum’ in the middle of the game against the Jets, a fact that led him to be fired; Mayweather did not forget his friend and invited him to his mega party.

The exclusive meeting of Mayweather, Brown and Madonna

Through social networks came to light some videos where can you see all these personalities supposedly at Mayweather’s house, living and enjoying the song Drake’s “Come Thru”, all on a sofa.

Ray Sadeghi, Mayweather’s bodyguard, was the responsible for disseminating these images, where eye, it is not yet known what was the reason that brought these personalities together, however they generated a sensation among their fans by being a ‘gathering of diverse worlds’.

You can see how Mayweather talk a few moments with madonna, how they live with other people in the place, enjoy music and little else.

Similarly Madonna, Mayweather, Julia Fox, Antonio Brown and Kanye West posed together for a photo, which has had a large number of likes and interactions, as it is said that this is the most exclusive gathering so far in 2022.

Mayweather would return to the ring this 2022

In a more sporting theme, everything seems to indicate that Floyd Mayweather will fight again this year and now it would be in a dubai heliport, where his rival is not yet confirmed but it is expected that he would be the Youtuber Money Kicks; the negotiations would already be advanced.

​