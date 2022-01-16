Meet Alina, the controversial only sister of Dr. Polo

Anna Maria Polo She is one of the most beloved presenters on the small screen. With his funny phrases and expressions, he became the great success of Case closed, the program that is broadcast on Telemundo.

For many years and several seasons, the lawyer was in charge of finding solutions to the problems of the people who attend the show. In this way, he takes on the role of Doctor Polo and entertains the people on the other side of the screen.

Because she is a beloved celebrity, her fans always want to know all the details about her. However, he is a reserved person who prefers to keep his private life away from the spotlight.

And although little information is known about his loved ones or love relationships, it is known that he has a sister. Is about Aline Polo and next, we will tell you what is known about it.

Source: Diario Las Americas

Although very few people know it, the reality is that Alina Polo was also part of Case Closed. Along with her sister, they made the decision to pool their talents and work together on this successful show.

In this way, the sister of Anna Maria Polo She stood out as a producer on the Telemundo program. As for his age, It is known that he is currently 60 years old. Like her sister, she also lives in the United States.

Apparently, both share a passion for music. In recent years, the presenter’s sister devoted herself entirely to this industry. He not only composed his own songs, but also focused on teaching.

Source: wowlaremagazine

In an interview, the woman who calls herself “Ali” revealed that music is in the family’s genes. “Even my father also sang, and my mother was a tango singer and they called her ‘the diva of tango’ and in her time she recorded albums and everything”, she declared.

Ever since she was a little girl, she was fascinated with music. So much so, that he always wanted to learn to play the cello, since it was his favorite musical instrument. For this reason, he began taking classes and also learned to play the piano. As expected, When he was older he studied music.

Of course, when she was little she sang with her sister. Together they have lived unforgettable moments and also some very complicated ones. Like for example, when they had to constantly move from country to country.

“We left Cuba with my family for political reasons when I was one year old. From there we lived 3 years in Miami and then we went to Puerto Rico. I practically grew up there and lived 13 years“he commented.

As for his relationship with his sister, it seems that both of them get along very well. But nevertheless, Some portals assure that they were distanced for a while. Even so, now they are united and happy.

Did you know the sister of Anna Maria Polo?