Metaverse: A Parallel Society? – 14ymedio

The metaverse is the new concept that will probably lead the next evolutionary process of the digital society in the current decade.

The metaverse allows human beings to overcome the physical and temporal limitations of the real universe to enter new and infinite universes through avatars or virtual projections of people.

The metaverses have been with us for years, but lately Decentraland, Sandbox, Cryptovoxels, Roblox or Earth2 have become very popular. But it will be the metaverses of Meta (formerly Facebook), Microsoft and Google that will popularize these new virtual environments, particularly due to their market power and their clear social or professional orientation.

For these large technology companies, the metaverse is a key concept in their long-term growth strategy, although they are aware that the development of a functional metaverse without operational fissures will require several years and will only become a reality in the medium/long term.

It is very likely that the course of the metaverse describes a relatively long and slow initial trajectory to, at a given moment, experience a sudden development. This was the case, for example, with bitcoins (initially unnoticed) or with mobile telephony whose turning point was the arrival of the smartphone.

Making the leap to the metaverses seems much more plausible after the sudden and intense digital transformation caused by the pandemic, which has revolutionized teleworking and the digital insertion of many sectors of the population, previously reticent or oblivious to change.

Buy on-line or participating in video calls has reached all ages and all population strata. Thus, the transition from web browsing or grid-screen meetings to the virtual immersive experience will be more natural and understandable.

immersive learning

Meeting rooms or virtual classrooms in the educational field will allow work and learning experiences equivalent to the flight simulators of years ago. The scalability of training in most of the educational stages through augmented reality deployed within the metaverses –as is already being done in some companies– will be the best way to transfer praxis to students, while helping to transform the model educational.

Learning in an immersive environment will multiply the efficiency of the process and increase concentration, which is currently so impaired by the intrusiveness of instant messaging and device notifications.

In order to recreate experiences that are as immersive as they are intense, new optical and sensory devices (virtual reality or augmented reality glasses) can be used. The power of current devices allows experiences with 360-degree vision and increasing sensorization, although most users still access metaverses from their personal computers or mobile devices, accessing only two-dimensional experiences.

convergent metaverse

From another point of view, the popularization of crypto assets or virtual currencies and other recent innovations in this field, such as NFTs (non-fungible tokens) allow the aggregation of layers of technology such as blockchain.

In a way, the metaverses seem like the ideal environment for technological convergence. Thus, the accreditation of the identity of users or the registration of digital properties in this new virtual universe is a field of great interest for block chain technology.

Also massive data processing techniques (big data) They will allow companies to know the behavior, habits, tastes and trends of the avatars and, consequently, of the corresponding consumers they represent. These consumers may have very different habits depending on their life in the virtual or real environment. This may lead many to move their consumption from the real world to the virtual one, where they can be whoever they want to be.

art and metaverse

Artificial intelligence will amplify the effects and opportunities of life in those metaverses. Quantum computing will mark a digital revolution that will find an ideal work environment in the metaverses. Meanwhile, digital artists, inspirers, dreamers of worlds and designers of spaces will find a universe of opportunities.

It will be easier than ever to shape dreams and imagination. The entertainment industry will experience a true disruption, just like commerce or the financial industry. Politics will also develop in these new environments and, consequently, technological wars and cyber threats will be uncomfortable protagonists.

Without a doubt, the metaverse is the new evolutionary phase of internet browsing. It is the evolution from the passive and “flat” internet to the interactive and sensorially spatial internet.

In the metaverses, social and work life will be an essential and daily component, as has happened with social networks in the last decade.

avatar and citizen

We’re still early in the metaverse adoption curve, so the uncertainty is considerable. Above all because its concept and significance do not represent a perceptible value proposition for the vast majority of the world’s population. In fact, the word metaverse is only part of the colloquial jargon of a minority of people in relative terms of population; and even fewer are actually interacting in the various metaverses.

Everything looks fascinating but also controversial. The human being seems to divinize himself by creating his own worlds, even if it is in virtual space, inhabited by avatars that represent real people. Therefore, it is essential to assess moral, ethical and philosophical issues.

virtual citizenship and avatarization of individuals requires supervision and a certain amount of protection, especially for the most vulnerable. Some of the companies that created the metaverses, aware of the reputational risks, assure that they will protect the data of their users, although they recognize the real challenge of ensuring the privacy and ethical control of these new spaces yet to be discovered.

Metaverse and consumption

The economic facet of the metaverses will have a clear role. In recent months, transactions have been made that never cease to amaze: an avatar bought a virtual yacht for $650,000. The Republic Realm company bought a plot for $4.3 million in the Sandbox metaverse. In Decentraland a virtual premises of 560 digital square meters for 2.4 million dollars. In Fortnite or Decentraland concerts of renowned singers take place.

With the metaverse, monetary systems parallel to those of the real world are developed through virtual currencies. Digital plots, houses, vehicles and clothes are bought because there too they will want to appear social status and purchasing power.

Under this approach, the metaverses can resemble an escape plan from the limited, controlled, regulated and guaranteed earthly space towards a new unexplored space that must be built (but that also offers mirages).

One of the main risks of the metaverses may be the obsession with leading utopian lives, with a progressive estrangement from reality and a possible irreversible immersion for some.

The metaverse is a new manifestation of a digital society that is still in its infancy.

This article was originally published by The Conversation. The author is a professor of Financial Economics, dean at CEU San Pablo University and director of CEU Digital at the same university.

