Mexican state used public resources to spy on Juan Gabriel

The Federal Security Directorate (DFS), an investigative and espionage agency of the governments of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) of the 1970s and 1980s in Mexico, allocated public resources to spy on singer Juan Gabriel in all aspects of his life. .

The espionage lasted for 20 years and they investigated from his properties, criminal record and details of the singer’s intimate life.

The DFS file detailed that During his stay in the Lecumberri prison, he had “intimate relations” with his two cellmates, one of whom is said to have been prosecuted for homicide.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner displaces Messi and enters the top 3 accounts with the most followers on Instagram

It also indicates that upon leaving the so-called “Palacio Negro” the Divo de Juárez maintained “intimate relationships” with a high-ranking official of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and also with a famous artist and singer who began his career in the early 1980s and is still in force. .

The file was released by El Universal because it has the complete document without testament about a public figure and evidence that an apparatus of the Mexican State in charge of detecting threats to national security allocated resources to spy on a person and make statements without any documentary evidence.

The newspaper decided to reserve the names of the people exposed and involved in the file in the framework of respect for private life.

In the file, addressed to José Antonio Zorrilla Pérez, then director of the DFS, it is stated that Juan Gabriel was arrested on April 14, 1970, and held in Lecumberri for the crimes of theft and damage to another’s property.

It is pointed out that Aguilera Valadez’s sentence was for a period of three years, but only He remained in Lecumberri for eight months, because General Andrés Puentes Vargas, Enriqueta Jiménez “La Prieta Linda” and Efraín Blussman Pinker, who has a history of drug trafficking, managed and paid the bail for his release.

It also indicates that General Andrés Puentes Vargas, who served as director of the Lecumberri prison, He continually took Alberto Aguilera Valadez out of the aforementioned prison to perform at his private parties.

“Likewise, it is reported that the person under investigation has several properties registered under his name, in the Public Property Registry of Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, of which the list is attached.”

NTN24 Editorial Office / Information El Nacional