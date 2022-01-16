Miguel Layún confirmed the departure of one of the players from Santiago Solari’s squad

The Eagles, although they have already begun their journey through the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX, still have your attention on the rumors of the Stove Football and in the movements of the pass market. And in that sense, before the America club make it official Miguel Layun confirmed the departure of one of the members of the campus of Santiago Solari.

+ ALL THE MOVEMENTS TOWARDS THE CLOSURE OF 2022 +

Is about Ferdinand Madrigal. The flyer that landed in mid-2021 from the White Roosters of Querétaro, will go on loan to Club Necaxa beside Antonio de Jesus Lopez. Such a question was hinted at by the experienced right back through a publication he made in a story of his verified account on the social network Instagram.

“I’ll just say: this one is special”, wrote Miguel Layun on an image in which you can see a shirt with number six and the name of the midfielder of the Eagles of America, who added a phrase with a special dedication for the former Seville and Villarreal, with a clear tone of farewell: “One of the coolest things about being here was your friendship. I love you, thanks for everything.”

The numbers that Fernando Madrigal left in his time at the Águilas del América

Ferdinand Madrigal arrived at the premises Coapa in mid-2021 from the White Roosters of Querétaro, in advance of Shout Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX. Under the command of the Argentine strategist Santiago Solari from the Eagles of America, managed to play 17 games with which he accumulated 783 minutes and a single goal.

The list of casualties is getting bigger and bigger

The probable arrivals of Jorge Meré, Alejandro Zendejas, Pablo Solari and Paul Arriola, added to the confirmed discharges of Jonathan Dos Santos and Diego Valdes, served to counteract the large list of casualties of the campus of the America in the winter passes market of the MX League, which is made up of: Nicolás Castillo, Nicolás Benedetti, Sebastián Córdova, Emanuel Aguilera, Renato Ibarra, Leonardo Suárez, Ramón Juárez, Fernando Madrigal and Chucho López. There will be more?